Preview: San Marino vs Albania - prediction, team news, lineups

After earning a rare win in their UEFA Nations League C opener, Albania will travel to face San Marino at Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle on Tuesday.

The Red and Blacks sense an opportunity to put points on the board, while La Serenissima will be desperate to avoid another thrashing.

Match preview

San Marino arrived for the 2026-27 Nations League having lost 14 of their prior 15 games, and it was no surprise to see them suffer another defeat on matchday one.

Roberto Cevoli's side were hammered 7-0 by Finland on Saturday, conceding three goals in the first half and four in the second.

To make matters worse, La Serenissima had midfielder Alessandro Golinucci shown a red card midway through the second period, meaning the squad are without their most experienced player on Tuesday.

That loss - San Marino's heaviest on home turf since November 2021 - has left the team firmly at the bottom of League C's Group One, and it would be a shock if they clawed their way off the foot of the table.

Despite being significant underdogs, the 211th-ranked Serenissima will be hoping to avoid letting in a flurry of goals so quickly after kick off this time around, but with just one clean sheet since September 2024, fans would be forgiven for doubting the hosts' chances.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Albania came into this international break with a dire record of their own - five consecutive defeats - but victory in their opener has given the team hope.

The Red and Blacks beat Belarus 2-0 on Saturday, courtesy of first-half efforts from Kristjan Asllani and Ernest Muci.

That success was a first for Albania since November 2025, when they triumphed 1-0 against Andorra as part of a contrastingly strong five-game winning streak.

There is optimism amongst the nation's supporters that Rolando Moran can turn a corner this week, considering that the team netted just one goal during their losing run, but twice at the weekend.

Additionally, a showdown against one of the most beleaguered sides in the competition will be seen as gilt-edged opportunity to collect maximum points.

San Marino Nations League form:

Albania Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Light Studio Agency

San Marino will be without midfielder Alessandro Golinucci due to suspension, after he was sent off against Finland on Saturday.

In his absence, Marcello Mularoni could join Cristian Meloni and Lorenzo Capicchioni in the centre of the park, just behind number 10, Samuele Zannoni.

As for Albania, they were unable to call up attacking midfielder Qasim Laci as he recovers from a muscle injury, though Taulant Seferi, Kristjan Asllani and Ylber Ramadani will be ready to start in the middle third on Tuesday.

Rey Manaj looks set to lead the line on the road, supported from out wide by Ernest Muci and Arber Hoxha.

At the opposite end of the pitch, centre-backs Ardian Ismajli and Berat Djimsiti will be vying to keep another clean sheet in midweek, flanked by full-backs Elseid Hysaj and Stavros Pilios.

San Marino possible starting lineup:

Colombo; Fabbri, Pasolini, Cevoli, Tosi; Capicchioni, Meloni, Mularoni; Zannoni; Giacopetti, Nanni

Albania possible starting lineup:

Berisha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Pilios; Seferi, Asllani, Ramadani; Muci, Manaj, Hoxha

We say: San Marino 0-3 Albania

San Marino will be desperate to keep the score as low as possible, but anything other than defeat is unlikely.

Albania will be buoyed by their win last time out, and will be expecting to collect maximum points once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.