Preview: San Marino vs Bangladesh - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 03 Jun 2026 23:58

Bangladesh will play their first-ever away game against a European opponent on Friday, when they face San Marino in a friendly at Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle.

La Serenissima are hoping to build on their draw last time out, while the Tigers of Bengal are looking for a historic win.

Match preview

Roberto Cevoli's San Marino are the lowest-ranked nation according to FIFA's rankings (211th), and it was no surprise to see them miss out on World Cup 2026.

When La Serenissima were thrashed 7-1 by Romania on November 18, they ended their UEFA Group H qualifying campaign bottom of the pile, having failed to collect a single point.

Cevoli's side followed up that hammering with a disappointing 2-1 loss against Faroe Islands on March 28, a defeat that extended their losing streak to 12 matches, a run that went back to a 3-1 Nations League win over Liechtenstein in November 2024.

However, San Marino were able to secure a 0-0 draw against Andorra in their most recent outing, and they will be hopeful of preventing another loss against an opponent that lacks experience against European opposition.

That being said, La Serenissima have been beaten in five of their last six home clashes, and to make matters worse, they were only able to score twice across those games, conceding 21 in the process.

© Iconsport / Firoz Ahmed, Alamy

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be raring to go for what is set to be a landmark moment in the national team's history as they prepare for their first away game against a European opponent.

Friday's contest will also be manager Thomas Dooley's first game in charge of the Tigers of Bengal, and he is sure to bring fresh ideas to the dugout.

In their final game under Javier Cabrera, Bangladesh were downed 1-0 by Singapore on March 23, a defeat that saw them finish third in Asian Cup qualifying Group C.

That ranking also meant that the team missed out on the World Cup yet again, though Dooley will be hoping to use this week's clash as a springboard for future qualification.

Excitement continues to build ahead of the Tigers of Bengal's European debut, as shown by the fact that the away end at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle has sold out, but after seeing their nation fail to win any of their last six on the road, fans will be nervous.

On the other hand, the more optimistic amongst the travelling support will take heart from Bangladesh losing just two of their five away outings preceding Friday's game, drawing three times during that stretch.

San Marino International Friendlies form:

L

L

L

L

D

San Marino form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

Bangladesh International Friendlies form:

D

D

L

Bangladesh form (all competitions):

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Imago

San Marino could continue with Nicola Nanni up top this week, flanking the striker with 19-year-old Nicolas Giacopetti and Filippo Berardi.

Alessandro Golinucci of Virtus looks set to join Lorenzo Capicchioni and Lorenzo Lazzari in the centre of the park once again, operating in front of Michele Cevoli and Marco Pasolini at the heart of the hosts' backline.

As for Bangladesh, they welcomed goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico back into the squad for this game, and he could displace Mitul Marma between the posts on Friday, while a defensive trio of Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Kazi and Topu Barman aim to keep their opponents at bay.

Elsewhere, Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury should be on hand to start at the base of the visitors' midfield, lining up alongside Shamit Shome and Sohel Rana.

San Marino possible starting lineup:

Colombo; Benvenuti, Cevoli, Pasolini, Tosi; Golinucci, Capicchioni, Lazzari; Giacopetti, Nanni, Berardi

Bangladesh possible starting lineup:

Marma; T Uddin, Ghosh, Kazi, Topu, Ahmed; Shome, Choudhury, Rana; Morsalin, Fahim

We say: San Marino 0-1 Bangladesh

San Marino may have avoided defeat in their last game, but they were unable to score yet again, and they could struggle in front of goal on Friday.

Bangladesh have not been the strongest on the road, and the occasion will be significant even if the stakes are not, though Dooley's men have found the back of the net in four of their six most recent outings, and a slim advantage could be enough to get the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.