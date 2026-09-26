Man City chairman breaks silence on 114 charges guilty verdict - "We feel so confident"

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has officially broken his silence on the Citizens being found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges levied against them.

The footballing world was rocked to the core on Friday afternoon, when the verdict on Man City's charges was reported, albeit without official confirmation from the Premier League.

The guilty verdict - which Man City are almost certainly set to appeal - represents a seismic update on a saga that has run for a few years already, and one still without a clear end in sight.

However, if the guilty verdict is upheld, City could face some of the harshest sporting sanctions ever seen, including expulsion from the Premier League, stripped titles and unprecedented fines and points deductions.

Nevertheless, Al Mubarak has reaffirmed his confidence in the club's innocence, while also hitting out at unnamed people for being "quick to reach their own conclusions".

Man City chairman statement in full after 115 charges verdict

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"I have been part of this Club for 18 years," Al Mubarak said. "I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul. This Club matters to me, and you have shown and told me – time and time again - how much Manchester City matters to you. This is why I am writing to you today.

"Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I.

“Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.

“I ask you to please carefully read the statement below, which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023 (also below). Every word matters and holds true.

“While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity.

“We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight, and then host Paris St Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium - moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family. Thank you, as always, for your constant support. Khaldoon Al Mubarak."

How long will Man City appeal process take?

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Given that it has already been over three and a half years since Man City's 115 charges were first reported - all the way back in February 2023 - many rival fans are expecting several more years of appeals, delays and developments.

However, given the scale of Friday's update and Man City already starting the appeals process - which must be concluded within 12 weeks of the appeal being lodged - the final outcome may be decided quicker than many expect.

It would not be a complete surprise if the conclusive outcome is rubber-stamped before the end of the current season, although decisions on any sporting consequences may very well drag into 2028.