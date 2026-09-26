Man City transfer news: Does Erling Haaland have relegation clause in contract?

Erling Haaland reportedly faces an anxious wait to see whether Manchester City receive significant punishment due to alleged Premier League rule breaches.

A report on Friday afternoon claimed that Man City have been found guilty regarding 114 charges that were brought against them by the Premier League.

Although an official announcement is yet to follow, the general consensus is that Man City have already started the appeal process.

Should an appeal fail, Man City face the possibility of punishments ranging from fines to expulsion from the Premier League.

As such, many of their star players will be eagerly anticipating developments over the matter.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Does Haaland have a Premier League relegation release clause?

According to Sport, Haaland could find himself at a career crossroads in the near future, like some of his teammates.

That is a consequence of the Norwegian star not possessing a relegation release clause in his contract, which does not expire until 2034.

However, it is claimed that Haaland has the option to leave in 2030 should he express a desire to do so.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Would Man City be able to keep Haaland outside of the Premier League?

At this point in time, it is a very hypothetical question whether Man City would be able to keep Haaland if they are expelled from the Premier League.

Man City being able to comply with EFL financial regulations would theoretically leave them in a strong position to keep a player who has 169 goals and 30 assists from 205 appearances.

That said, much may depend on the wishes of Haaland, who will not want to be playing outside of top-flight football when he turns 27 years of age next summer.

He is also chasing down Champions League records and other individual accolades that could stand the test of time.