Man City found guilty: Rodri claims 114 charges won't take shine off Pep Guardiola era

Rodri has said that he will continue to "trust" Manchester City unless proven otherwise.

On Friday afternoon, a report emerged which claimed that Man City had been found guilty on 114 charges relating to breaching Premier League financial regulations.

While the North-West giants will appeal the decision once it is made official, it casts serious doubt over what follows for the club.

As well as the possibility of fines, points deductions and expulsion from the Premier League, a scenario could also play out where Man City are stripped of silverware won between 2009 and 2018.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Spain facing England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, Rodri gave his reaction to the development.

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Rodri defends Man City after 114 charges

Even though the threat of being stripped of Premier League titles remains, Rodri has insisted that Man City will not see the level of their performances on the pitch tarnished.

He told reporters: "They always express the confidence that they never did something wrong and we believe in that," Rodri said.

"Until the moment they are proved wrong, we will believe the club. They always tell us the confidence they have on the innocence."

The Barcelona star added: "What we did, they cannot take out of us.

"It's something that is not paid by money. It's paid with effort, with the damage, with, you know, being shoulder to shoulder every day.

"I can tell you that everything was deserved, and I'm glad that I could live one of the best eras of English football in here."

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What next for Man City in Premier League legal battle?

Despite no official announcement being made, a report has indicated that Man City have already started the appeal process.

With it taking three-and-a-half years for the initial process to deliver an outcome, it remains to be seen how long it will take for an appeal to be heard.

Given the potential ramifications, the Premier League will hope that it is resolved as soon as possible, particularly when Man City currently sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Until a final verdict arrives, the subject will be a hot topic for debate, and take away from anything that Enzo Maresca's team achieve on the pitch going forward.