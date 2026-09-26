Man City: Rayan Ait-Nouri sparks Algeria row after benching

Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has found himself at the centre of controversy with Algeria after reportedly refusing to resume his warm-up during Friday's 3-1 win over Zambia, having already spent most of the new season on the sidelines at club level.

Ait-Nouri was surprisingly left out of Brahim Hemdani's starting XI for the new Algeria coach's first match in charge, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Jaouen Hadjam preferred at left-back.

The decision was immediately rewarded when Hadjam opened the scoring after only two minutes.

Ait-Nouri remained on the bench throughout the contest, but his frustration became increasingly visible as the evening progressed.

According to reports in Algeria, the Manchester City defender was initially sent to warm up before Zambia equalised. Hemdani then changed his plans and told Ait-Nouri to sit back down.

After Ibrahim Maza restored Algeria's lead, the staff reportedly asked the 25-year-old to begin warming up again.

This time, Ait-Nouri is alleged to have refused.

Rayan Ait-Nouri ?? semble s'être pris la tête avec son staff ce soir avant le coup d'envoi du match de l'Algérie contre la Zambie (3-1)...



Le défenseur de Manchester City n'a d'ailleurs pas disputé la moindre minute. ❌ pic.twitter.com/zcf06Ttfjj — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) September 25, 2026

Ait-Nouri frustration spills over on Algeria bench

The disagreement subsequently developed into a tense exchange around the Algeria bench.

Ait-Nouri was seen reacting angrily as teammates and members of the national-team staff attempted to calm the situation.

Among those who intervened was Algeria general manager Moussa Saib, a former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and one of the country's most respected former internationals.

Saib approached Ait-Nouri in an apparent attempt to settle him down, while Amine Gouiri and Ahmed Touba were also involved in trying to defuse the incident.

Hemdani chose not to escalate matters publicly after the game.

"I don't want to talk about an individual case," the Algeria coach said.

"Our mission here is to serve the national team and defend its interests, nothing else.

"If an abnormal situation happens, whether at club or international level, we will take the necessary measures. In this case, there is nothing to say about it."

The episode nevertheless represents an early test of Hemdani's authority after making a significant selection decision in his first match.

Hadjam did little to weaken his own case for another start, scoring and producing an encouraging performance as Algeria began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with three points.

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Man City situation makes Algeria reaction more striking

What has particularly fuelled criticism in Algeria is the contrast with Ait-Nouri's situation at Manchester City.

The left-back has played only 105 minutes for Enzo Maresca's side this season and has yet to feature in the Premier League.

Josko Gvardiol and Nico O'Reilly have both been preferred on the left, leaving a player who arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an initial £31m struggling to establish himself in Maresca's plans.

Ait-Nouri's limited opportunities have already led to speculation about a possible January departure, with Juventus credited with renewed interest.

Yet there has been no comparable public incident surrounding his reduced role at the Etihad Stadium.

That contrast has prompted a particularly fierce reaction among some Algeria supporters, who have questioned why frustration at losing his international starting place appeared to produce a response not seen during his spell on the City bench.

There is, of course, no evidence that Ait-Nouri's private reaction to his club situation has been the same or different, and dissatisfaction at being left out is hardly unusual for an international player.

The manner in which that frustration is handled is the issue Hemdani must now manage.

Ait-Nouri's position is also becoming increasingly interesting from a purely sporting perspective.

After falling behind two alternatives at City, his lack of minutes has already fuelled talk of a January exit, and he now has an emerging competitor with Algeria who took his opportunity almost immediately.

The next chance to change the conversation could arrive against Burundi on Tuesday.

For Ait-Nouri, however, the question is no longer simply whether he returns to Hemdani's starting XI.

His response to being left out has ensured that his behaviour will now be watched almost as closely as his football.