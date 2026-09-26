Argentina news: AFA deliver major update on Lionel Scaloni contract talks for post-Messi era

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have confirmed they are in discussions with Lionel Scaloni over a new contract.

Scaloni is already viewed by many as Argentina's most successful coach after winning three consecutive major tournaments in the space of three years.

Argentina lifted the World Cup in 2022, between clinching the Copa America title in 2021 and 2022.

However, there have been question marks surrounding his future after he refused to make any commitment in the wake of Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

© Imago / Bildbyran

AFA confirm Scaloni contract talks

As it stands, Scaloni's contract with Argentina will expire at the end of the calendar year.

However, it was recently reported that the AFA had tabled an initial two-year proposal, with an option for a further two years.

The report stated that the federation was confident about its chances of tying the 48-year-old down to a new deal.

The AFA have now confirmed on social media that president Claudia Tapia and Scaloni are in discussions over a fresh contract.

The latest update only adds to the growing expectation that Scaloni will extend his eight-year stay as national team head coach.

#SelecciónMayor Comenzaron las charlas entre el Presidente de la @afa, Claudio Tapia y el entrenador Lionel Scaloni, por la renovación de su vínculo al mando del equipo albiceleste. pic.twitter.com/2Yhki7a8Zf — ?? Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) September 25, 2026

Argentina set to enter post-Messi era

The AFA appear to recognise the importance of having a trusted coach to lead the country into a new era following Lionel Messi's retirement announcement.

The Argentine icon will officially bring the curtain down on his illustrious career in a farewell appearance against Benin on October 6.

Having built a team around Messi for so many years, Scaloni will have to come up with a new winning formula if he decides to put pen to paper on a new deal.