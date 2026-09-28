Arsenal transfer news: European giants 'refused' loan deal for £64m outcast as Mikel Arteta ponders January decision

Arsenal have refused to sanction the exit of Viktor Gyokeres to AC Milan on loan, the latest report has revealed.

Despite the fact the summer transfer window only closed less than a month ago, fans at a number of clubs are keen for their teams to make alterations to their squads.

Gunners supporters have expressed a desire for the Londoners to bring in offensive additions in January, particularly as they have grown frustrated by the performances of Gyokeres.

The Swede signed for Mikel Arteta in the summer of 2025 for a fee of £64m, but he has often failed to impress when given opportunities.

A new report from journalist Carlo Pellegatti has revealed that AC Milan would like to sign Gyokeres on loan from Arsenal, but the Premier League champions will not sanction a temporary exit.

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Viktor Gyokeres transfer rumours: What has gone wrong for Arsenal striker?

Regardless of how Gyokeres's future is resolved, he did play a part in Arsenal winning the Premier League in 2025-26, though that should not prevent criticism of his time at the Emirates.

While the forward scored 14 top-flight goals last season, 11 of his strikes came against teams in the bottom half, while his only goals against clubs in the top half came against Sunderland and Bournemouth.

VIKTOR GYOKERES IN 2026-27 (PREMIER LEAGUE) Matches: 0 Starts: 2 Minutes: 29 Goals: 0 Assists: 0 Shots: 0

The 28-year-old often engages in needless battles with defenders on the pitch, and he either loses his battle or is unable to control the ball.

His ability to consistently produce shots is alarming, and it is damning that both Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino have been preferred at key moments by Arteta.

Having signed a five-year contract last year, Arsenal will find it difficult to sell the Swede unless his form drastically improves.

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January transfer window: Why Arsenal should keep Viktor Gyokeres

Losing an attacker without bringing in a replacement would be foolish, so unless the Gunners were certain that they could bring in a new forward, they should rule out any exits.

However, there is an argument that Gyokeres should be kept until at least next summer regardless of any winter additions given the Gunners lost Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard in 2026.

Havertz is also dealing with a hamstring injury, with the German yet to prove he can consistently stay fit, and ensuring there is at least a backup in the squad would be beneficial.