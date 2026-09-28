Revealed: The eight clubs most impacted by Man City's guilty verdict, and what it may have cost them

Manchester City's alleged financial rule-breaking could have cost several Premier League rivals millions of pounds in lost prize money, European qualification and silverware.

The club were found guilty of the vast majority of 115 Premier League charges, raising questions about the impact of their success on competing teams.

From Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to Sunderland and Stoke City, these eight clubs could have the most to gain if the verdict ultimately leads to meaningful consequences.

Eight clubs who may have suffered most from Man City's cheating scandal

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According to reports, Spurs could be among the biggest financial losers, having missed out on Champions League qualification on four occasions during the period examined. Their fifth-place finishes in 2010-11, 2012-13 and 2014-15, alongside the unusual circumstances of 2011-12, could have cost them more than £100m in potential European revenue.

Meanwhile, United could argue that they lost the 2011-12 Premier League title to City on goal difference, while finishing behind their neighbours again in 2017-18. They also missed out on Champions League qualification in 2015-16, when City edged them into fifth place.

Liverpool finished two points behind City in 2013-14, missing out on a league title under Brendan Rodgers. That difference cost them £1.2m, but would've been a 24-year wait, not 30. They also lost the 2016 League Cup final to City and finished sixth in 2010-11, potentially missing out on further European revenue.

Arsenal's 20-year run of Champions League qualification under Arsene Wenger ended in 2016-17 when they finished fifth. Without City, the Gunners could have secured another opportunity to qualify for Europe's elite competition. And they could claim the 2018 League Cup.

Everton narrowly missed out on European football on multiple occasions, including a fifth-place finish in 2013-14. They also lost to City in the 2016 League Cup semi-finals, potentially missing an opportunity to reach the final.

Chelsea finished fifth in 2017-18, behind City, and could argue they missed out on Champions League revenue. They also lost the 2012 Community Shield to City.

Sunderland lost the 2014 League Cup final to City, missing out on a potential Europa League campaign that could have generated millions in revenue - and by 2018, they were back in League One.

Stoke City lost the 2011 FA Cup final to City. Although they still qualified for the Europa League, the defeat cost them additional prize money, in excess of £1m, and the chance to lift a major trophy.

This Man City saga is far from over just yet

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The potential consequences of City's case extend well beyond the club itself, with rival teams potentially seeking compensation if the verdict stands.

However, the figures involved remain estimates based on alternative league positions and hypothetical European qualification. They do not represent confirmed losses or guaranteed compensation.

City's appeal and the wider legal process could take considerable time to resolve, while any potential sporting sanctions or financial penalties would depend on the outcome of the proceedings.

The saga is therefore far from over.

Even if the verdict ultimately stands, determining whether rival clubs are entitled to compensation and how much they might receive could become another lengthy and complicated process.