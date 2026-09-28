Preview: Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh off opening-matchday wins in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria meet in the second round of matches on Tuesday, both aiming to gain the early advantage in Group L.

With only one spot instead of the usual two available in their section because AFCON 2027 co-hosts Tanzania are in the group, any early advantage benefits the victor in Bissau.

Match preview

Nigeria’s know-how without Victor Osimhen has often been questioned, and the Super Eagles appeared to be facing another tricky situation after falling behind to Madagascar in Uyo.

The West African giants conceded to Ehsan Kari’s strike in the 16th minute and seemed to lack the necessary attacking fluency and cohesion to equalise or even overturn the deficit.

Those concerns were alleviated as the match neared its halfway point, with debutant George Ilenikhena scoring in first-half stoppage time.

The turnaround was eventually completed by another player making his first Super Eagles appearance, with Moses Usor netting his maiden goal after the hour to spare Eric Chelle’s men’s blushes on their home turf, and there was still time for Tolu Arokodare to hit the woodwork after being set up by Alex Iwobi.

The upshot of Friday’s success means Nigeria is joint-top of Group L heading into this week’s clash in Bissau, where another three points will place them three points ahead of whoever ends this round of qualifying in second.

Given that Tanzania’s place is assured, finishing top of Group L has never been more crucial for the winners of their section.

© Iconsport

As such, Guinea-Bissau’s win over the 2027 finals co-hosts provided the strong start that Emiliano Te’s troops needed.

Mama Balde (who else?) doubled Djurtus’ lead after Franculino Dju’s strike in the 33rd minute to put the visitors in a promising position heading into the final half-hour in Zanzibar.

Having come through their Tanzania test unscathed, Te’s team now faces the highest-ranked nation in their section, hoping to stun Chelle’s side to not only gain a three-point lead but also have the upper hand on head-to-head, the main tiebreaker in AFCON qualifying.

That outcome would put the three-time Cup of Nations participants in a promising position to return to the continental showpiece after missing out on the tournament in Morocco, ending their run of consecutive involvements.

However, an inferior head-to-head against Nigeria puts them at a slight disadvantage on paper, even if fans of Djurtus will recall that their nation’s only victory over the Super Eagles came in AFCON qualifying for the 2023 finals, with Balde scoring the sole goal in Abuja.

Indeed, a repeat, albeit in Bissau, would be just what the doctor ordered for Te’s troops.

Guinea-Bissau Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

Guinea-Bissau form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

D

W

Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

Nigeria form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Victor Modo

Missing through injury for the hosts are Fali Cande and Elves Balde, due to a long-term knee injury and muscle complaints; however, Ronaldo Vieira will be assessed after apparently going off with a suspected injury in the win over Tanzania.

Fresh off scoring for the fourth consecutive year for Guinea-Bissau, Mama Balde enters Tuesday keen to shock the Super Eagles once more after scoring the only goal in Djurtus’ win in Abuja three years ago.

The forward is the top scorer in the current Guinea-Bissau group, highlighting the home nation’s reliance on their eight-goal man to carry the goalscoring responsibility.

Fiorentina forward Beto, formerly of Everton, also poses a physical threat and notably set up one of Os Dromedarios’ two goals in last Friday’s win over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Maduka Okoye’s delayed arrival in camp has effectively made Chelle’s decision for him regarding who is No. 1 for the qualifiers, with Stanley Nwabali expected to retain his place in goal.

However, the Super Eagles boss may implement some changes at full-back and in attack.

Ola Aina could be replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel at right-back, even though the former’s defensive acumen makes him the favourite to start, while Usor and Moses Simon are pushing for starts at the expense of Samuel Chukwueze and Akor Adams respectively.

Guinea-Bissau possible starting lineup:

Embadje; Encada, Sangante, Rofino, Simao; Dju, Dalcio, Semedo, Balde; Nhaga, Beto

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Aina, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Usor, Ndidi, Iwobi, Simon; Ilenikhena, Lookman

We say: Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Nigeria

While Nigeria arrives in Bissau as firm favourites, they face a resilient Djurtus outfit determined to replicate their famous 2023 qualifying upset.

Assuming Balde can exploit any lingering defensive frailties and the hosts maintain their tactical discipline, Te’s men have enough attacking spirit to frustrate the Super Eagles and secure a hard-fought share of the spoils.

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