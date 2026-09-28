Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew
Sep 28, 2026 12.00am
2
1
HT : 1 1
FT Lower.com Field
Inter Miami
  • Josef Martínez 28' goal
  • Dylan Chambost 38' yellowcard
  • Brais Méndez 75' yellowcard
  • Eric Bailly 78' yellowcard
  • Sekou Bangoura 83' yellowcard
  • Jamal Thiaré 90'+8' goal
  • Jamal Thiaré 90'+9' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Casemiro 27'
  • goal Lionel Messi  33'
  • yellowcard Micael 67'
  • yellowcard Luis Barraza 67'
  • yellowcard Dániel Pintér 80'
  • yellowcard Gonzalo Luján 90'+2'
  • yellowcard Santi Morales 90'+3'
  • redcard Santi Morales 90'+6'

Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning free-kick before Inter Miami suffer late heartbreak in MLS defeat

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Video: Messi scores stunning free-kick before Inter Miami suffer late heartbreak
© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick from a narrow angle in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew.

The Herons fell behind in the 28th minute of the MLS contest, when Josef Martinez dispatched a penalty against his former club after being dragged down in the box.

Five minutes later, Inter Miami levelled the scoreline thanks to another spectacular free-kick from Messi's left foot.

Situated to the right of the penalty box, the free-kick was set up for a delivery into the area rather than a shot.

Messi's special free-kick not enough in narrow defeat

But Messi ultimately had other ideas as he whipped the ball with the required pace and precision to evade everyone in the box and the goalkeeper's outstretched left arm before it dropped in at the far post.

The effort extended Messi's scoring run to three successive MLS games and represented the 76th free-kick goal of his glittering career.

Inter Miami thought they had pulled off the turnaround when David Ayala fired home just past the hour mark, only for his effort to be subsequently chalked off for offside.

The Herons then experienced a disastrous end to the contest that saw late substitute Santiago Morales receive a red card for two bookable offences, before a goalkeeping error opened the door for Jamal Thiare to win the game in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

What next for Inter Miami and Messi?

Messi's 21st MLS goal leaves him top of the scoring charts, although Inter Miami have now gone five games without a win in the competition.

Kily Gonzalez's side are still in a strong position in the Eastern Conference, sitting in third spot with 46 points from 27 games.

They will have to wait until October 11 for their next outing against DC United at Nu Stadium.

Meanwhile, Messi's focus will turn to his final match in international football after making the tough decision to call time on his Argentina career.

The country's all-time record scorer will make one final international appearance in a friendly against Benin at Estadio Monumental on October 7.  

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