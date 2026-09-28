INEOS stance on Michael Carrick future at Man Utd now revealed amid fresh Fabian Hurzeler links

Manchester United have no immediate plans to sack Michael Carrick despite a disappointing start to the season, with owners INEOS still backing their manager.

Carrick earned significant credit after guiding the Red Devils back into the Champions League last term, but a difficult run of results has raised questions over his long-term future.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is reportedly high on United's shortlist of potential replacements, although the Seagulls could demand close to £15m in compensation.

Why Man Utd have no plans to sack Michael Carrick

© Iconsport / PA Images

United are not planning to dismiss Carrick, with reports suggesting that the 45-year-old retains significant credit from his successful interim spell last season.

Carrick guided United to 11 wins in 16 games before helping them secure a third-place finish in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

However, the former England midfielder has struggled to replicate that form since being handed the permanent job in May, with United sitting 12th in the Premier League after winning just two of their first seven games across all competitions.

Despite those struggles, the Old Trafford hierarchy are prepared to give Carrick time to turn things around, believing his previous achievements warrant patience.

It is believed that there are no plans for a knee-jerk reaction, although further poor results in the coming weeks and months could change the club's stance quickly.

Man Utd linked with Fabian Hurzeler

© Imago

Meanwhile, Hurzeler is reportedly high on United's shortlist of potential replacements should they decide to part ways with Carrick.

The Seagulls boss has made a strong impression on the south coast, with his side currently sitting third in the Premier League, winning three matches, including the 3-0 scalp of reigning champions Arsenal.

However, United would reportedly need to pay close to £15m in compensation to prise the German away from Brighton this season, with the Seagulls keen to retain their manager.

While Hurzeler could emerge as a serious candidate if Carrick's position becomes untenable, United's immediate priority appears to be allowing their current boss to rediscover the form that earned him the permanent role.

Carrick's future will ultimately depend on results, but the club's current stance suggests he still has time to prove he can lead United forward.