Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to 'accelerate bid' for £60m Spurs target who's a 'real talent'

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza, with Tottenham Hotspur also monitoring the highly-rated youngster.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Bundesliga's most exciting attacking midfielders, attracting attention from several Premier League clubs following his impressive start to the season.

However, Leverkusen are determined to keep hold of their prized asset and could demand a sizeable fee to sanction his departure.

Arsenal step up interest in Tottenham target Ibrahim Maza

© Iconsport / Eibner Pressefoto, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy / Alexander Neis

According to TEAMtalk, both Arsenal and Spurs have been tracking Maza this season as they assess the availability of a player whose reputation continues to grow in Germany.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa are also monitoring the Algeria international, who has already contributed a goal and an assist for Leverkusen this season.

It is believed that the Gunners are now prepared to 'accelerate a bid' for Maza, with his versatility and technical quality making him an attractive proposition in 2027.

The Berlin-born playmaker has also carried his club form onto the international stage, producing a decisive performance in Les Fennec's 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Zambia.

Maza scored to restore Algeria's lead after Zambia had equalised, before producing an impressive back-heeled assist to seal the victory.

How much would Ibrahim Maza cost Arsenal?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images / Thor Wegner

However, Arsenal could face a significant financial hurdle if they decide to pursue Maza, with Leverkusen under no immediate pressure to sell.

Reports have suggested that the Bundesliga club would only be willing to discuss a transfer for a fee in the region of £60m.

That valuation reflects Maza's potential - having been lauded as a "real talent" by former Hertha Berlin teammate Toni Leistner - and the growing competition for his signature, with several Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on his development.

For Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, the midfielder's technical ability and versatility could make him an attractive long-term addition, particularly given his ability to operate between the lines and contribute directly to goals.

Although, a fee approaching £60m would represent a substantial investment in a player who is still developing.

Arsenal would need to weigh his potential against their existing midfield options, while Tottenham and their other rivals will only further complicate any pursuit.