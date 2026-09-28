Barcelona transfer news: Barca eye two left-backs also tracked by Manchester United

FC Barcelona are planning for the future and are considering strengthening the left-back position. Two players out of contract are reportedly already on Deco's radar.

In recent months, Barcelona have been linked with Alejandro Grimaldo and Andrea Cambiaso to strengthen the left-back role. The Catalan club did not take the plunge and settled for bringing back Joao Cancelo, who can fill in on that side of defence, this summer, but they have not given up on the idea.

Barcelona want to sign a left-back

© Iconsport / Xavi Urgeles/ZUMA Press Wire

'The idea at Barcelona would be to find a top-level addition for this position, and there could be opportunities on the market,' reports Sport. Hansi Flick and the sporting management agree on the need to strengthen the left-back role, particularly as the door could soon open for Alejandro Balde.

The Spanish left-back is playing very little at the start of this season and is currently behind Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo in the pecking order for the position.

With the Spanish champions' resources not unlimited, Barcelona's recruitment staff are paying close attention to players out of contract. As a result, David Raum and Tyrick Mitchell are reportedly on Barcelona's radar, according to the Catalan outlet.

David Raum and Tyrick Mitchell tracked by Barcelona

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The first name has an interesting profile. The RB Leipzig captain, who is still trying to extend his contract, knows Hansi Flick extremely well. The German international (39 caps) is an experienced player who has consistently produced a steady level of performance.

Tyrick Mitchell, who plays for Crystal Palace, is also being linked with Barcelona, but he is attracting interest from other major European clubs. In this case, Barcelona will need to move early, as these players, whose contracts expire in June 2027, will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement as early as January.

Manchester United are also credited with an interest in both players. According to TEAMtalk, David Raum has emerged as an option to solve the club's left-back problem, with the German left-back reportedly open to a move to Old Trafford, while Tyrick Mitchell remains on United's radar alongside Liverpool.