Preview: United Arab Emirates vs Qatar - prediction, team news, lineups

United Arab Emirates and Qatar square off on Wednesday evening having already progressed through to the Gulf Cup semi-finals.

However, due to their superior goal difference, UAE know that a draw will be enough to secure top spot in Group B.

Match preview

Having managed to attract former Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic to their managerial role, United Arab Emirates had clearly pulled off a major coup ahead of trying to advance out of the group stages of this competition for the first time since 2017-18, when they finished as runners-up.

Two games later and UAE can already look forward to a semi-final tie, a consequence of scoring seven goals in wins over Yemen and Bahrain.

Facing Yemen was the ideal opener for Dalic, yet being four goals in front by the 51st minute was a real statement of intent.

The three goals versus Bahrain were spread across the contest, but keeping back-to-back clean sheets and having five different scorers across their opening double-header can only fill Dalic with confidence.

Although UAE have a solid recent record against Qatar, they have failed to overcome one of their fierce rivals in their last two contests.

© Imago / Naushad

Qatar prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline in their most recent fixture back in October 2025, and they have since participated at the 2026 World Cup.

An historic 1-1 draw was earned against Switzerland during that tournament, but elimination came after a 6-0 defeat to Canada and 3-1 reverse at the hands of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Despite that disappointment, Julen Lopetegui has remained in the dugout, the Spaniard being content with the wins and clean sheets that have followed against Bahrain (2-0) and Yemen (1-0) in this competition.

Nevertheless, pressure remains on the former Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, with Qatar having not reached the final of this competition since they lifted the trophy in 2014.

United Arab Emirates form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

W

W

Qatar form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Naushad

Ali Salah and Guilherme Bala have put themselves into contention for a starting opportunity for UAE having scored as substitutes against Bahrain.

One of the pair could replace Yuri Cesar, who was withdrawn at half time of that contest, but the remainder of the team may stay the same as Dalic targets top spot and potentially avoiding Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Fathi is available for Qatar, with the midfielder having served a one-match ban for being sent off against Bahrain in his team's opening fixture.

With Issa Laye suffering an early injury against Yemen, Fathi could be restored to the engine room as a straight alternative.

Edmilson Junior may also get the nod over Hashim Ali on one of the flanks having replaced him at the break in the previous game.

United Arab Emirates possible starting lineup:

Eisa; Meloni, Pimenta, Ala Zhir, Amaral; Faiz, Coulibaly; Bala, Gimenez, Akonnor; Camara

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al-Amin; Boudiaf, Fathi, Al-Haydos; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif

We say: United Arab Emirates 1-2 Qatar

While the UAE sit top of the group with a world-class manager at the helm, we cannot ignore that Qatar have mixed it in better company in recent years. With that in mind, we are backing the 2026 World Cup participants to show their superior quality and experience in key moments of this contest to seal a hard-fought victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.