Chelsea transfer news: Estevao Willian, Barcelona talk will not spark concern among Blues supporters

Barcelona have allegedly started to monitoring any developments with the future of Chelsea winger Estevao Willian.

Despite largely impressing during 2025-26, the 19-year-old has been restricted to four substitute appearances in the Premier League under new manager Xabi Alonso.

In a recent interview with Sports Mole, South American football expert Tim Vickery suggested that there was genuine concern within Estevao's camp.

Estevao, himself, claimed last week that he was focused on "what he can control" as he bids to dislodge the likes of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers from the Chelsea starting lineup.

Meanwhile, a report in Spanish outlet Sport has suggested that Barcelona continue to hold an interest in the Brazil international.

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Why Chelsea fans should ignore Estevao, Barcelona talk

Nevertheless, it is highly unlikely that Estevao will be making the move to Barcelona during the next phase of his career.

Estevao holding a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033 is already a clear stumbling block for Barcelona should they ever wish to pursue a deal.

Chelsea proved during the Enzo Fernandez saga that they will only sell their most prized assets for an inflated fee, and Barcelona simply cannot afford to shell out in excess of £100m on Estevao.

Although there is an obvious natural attraction of playing for Barcelona, Estevao would not be elevating his career if he chose to move to the La Liga giants anytime soon.

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The former Palmeiras prodigy is currently viewed as a right winger, the position taken up at Barcelona by Ballon d'Or candidate Lamine Yamal.

Regardless of his clear talent, Estevao is not in a position to dislodge Yamal from that role, potentially at any point while Yamal is at the Catalan club.

A move centrally is Estevao's preference as his career progresses, but Barcelona already have the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo who are options for that role.

With Rodri and Marc Bernal already viewed as long-term options in the engine room, there is simply too much competition at Camp Nou for Estevao to be viewed as a realistic option for Barcelona.

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What next for Estevao Willian?

The best thing that Estevao can do in 2026-27 is to show some patience and try to take any opportunities that come his way.

He has already made a combined 125 appearances for Palmeiras and Chelsea and represented Brazil on 12 occasions. That could become 14 once the international break has concluded.

Given that he does not turn 20 until April, there is a strong argument that Estevao has already played too much senior football for someone of his age. He has also suffered a significant hamstring injury that kept him out of the World Cup.

While Estevao is naturally eager to play as much as possible, there also needs to be an understanding of how fast his career has already moved.