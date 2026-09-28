Barcelona transfer news: Fabrizio Romano delivers major update on Julian Alvarez's future after Deco claims

Barcelona remain interested in bringing Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez to Camp Nou despite recent comments from the Catalan outfit's sporting director Deco, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The La Liga champions pursued Alvarez during the summer transfer window, but Atletico consistently insisted that they would not be selling the Argentina international to Hansi Flick's side.

Barcelona chief Deco recently said that the club's pursuit of Alvarez "is in the past", but transfer expert Romano has said that the Catalan outfit remain keen on the 26-year-old.

“I also wanted to add something more when we talk about players regarding the situation of Julian Alvarez, because Deco, Barcelona director, spoke in Portugal over the recent days and wanted to clarify something on the situation of Julian Alvarez,” Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“And I think it's absolutely important he did that because he said it already in an interview 10 days ago, speaking in Spain, he explained the process of the story about the bid, about what they did in terms of strategy and rejecting, so they could say everything.

© Imago

Barcelona 'remain keen' on Atletico's Alvarez

"Then in this new interview he said it's the past now. Julian's story is the past and the message is strong because obviously he's telling everyone that Barcelona are absolutely happy and delighted with the squad they have and that's the reality.

“Barcelona consider Gabriel Jesus an excellent addition in terms of skills, in terms of qualities. Barcelona believe that Raphinha's number nine is having an incredible start to the season and they are convinced this can last the whole season.

"So Barcelona are very happy with the squad they have, with the strategy they had. Then when Deco says Julian is the past, he means now we had the whole summer, May, June, July, August, talking about Alvarez. Stop. Let's focus on this season. Let's focus on these players, let's focus on this squad. Barcelona believe they built a top, top team and Barcelona don't want any more distraction about that.

“So that's why he says it's the past. It doesn't mean that Barcelona completely forgot or completely eliminated the name of Julian Alvarez from their mind. That's not the case. It's just that Deco is saying let's focus on this season for Barca, for Atletico, for Julian. What Cerezo said a couple of weeks ago, let Julian play football. Stop with the story.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Barcelona could return for Alvarez in the summer of 2027

“So that's the message sent by Deco. Then obviously Barca are delighted with the squad they have and this is how they close the circle of this year 2026. What's going to happen in the near future, 2027? We will see. But that's the message of Deco because he wants absolutely everyone to focus on this squad this season.”

Barcelona have also not been short of goals this term despite failing to bring in a high-profile centre-forward, scoring 36 times across their eight games in all competitions.

Raphinha, who has been operating through the middle, has incredibly already scored 14 times this term, while Lamine Yamal has eight; Gabriel Jesus has also come up with two goals, but the latter is only believed to be a short-term option in that area.

Alvarez, on the other hand, has struggled to get going for Atletico this season, only managing one assist in four appearances, with the striker yet to find the back of the net in 2026-27.