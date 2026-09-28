Nations League Gameweek 2
Denmark
Sep 27, 2026 5.00pm
2
0
HT : 0 0
FT Parken
Wales
  • Joakim Maehle 35' yellowcard
  • Ben Davies 53' goal
  • Gustav Isaksen 66' goal
  • yellowcard Chris Mepham 48'
  • yellowcard Brennan Johnson 65'

Patrick Dorgu injury latest: When will Man United defender be available again?

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Dorgu injury latest as Man United defender suffers fitness issue in Denmark clash
© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Manchester United will assess the hamstring injury that Patrick Dorgu suffered during Denmark's UEFA Nations League contest with Wales on Sunday night.

Dorgu was once again named in the starting team for Denmark, but he had to be replaced on the half-hour mark, having pulled up with a muscular issue.

The 21-year-old was clutching his hamstring after making a run down the touchline, and his involvement for his country during this international break has now finished.

"He has an injury and has to go home. A new one has to be called in," Denmark head coach Brian Riemer told TV2 following his side's 2-0 victory over Wales.

Dorgu suffered hamstring injury during Denmark's clash with Wales

The seriousness of the damage is unclear at this stage of proceedings; Man United will assess him this week, with a scan required to reveal exactly what has occurred.

Man United are back in action against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, and there is a strong chance that Dorgu will be unavailable for selection in that match.

A mild hamstring issue could mean as little as two weeks on the sidelines, but a grade three could equal at least a couple of months out of action.

Dorgu suffered a serious hamstring injury last season, which led to him being absent between January 2026 and April 2026, missing 12 games for club and country.

© Imago / APL

Man United injury news: When will Dorgu be back on the field?

It is incredibly difficult to imagine Dorgu being in a position to feature against Tottenham on October 10, as even a minor hamstring problem would require at least two weeks out.

A sensible estimate could be four weeks, which might mean that Dorgu misses Man United's next five matches before potentially returning at the end of October against Chelsea.

However, a recovery timeline will not become clear until Dorgu has undergone a scan this week.

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