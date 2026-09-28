Real Madrid transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals 'truth' behind Bayern Munich star Lennart Karl and "dream" club Los Blancos

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down suggestions that Lennart Karl could soon leave Bayern Munich to make the move to Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, representing Bayern's first team on 45 occasions in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists.

Karl has a contract at Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future with the Munich giants.

Journalist Christian Falk recently claimed that Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Karl.

However, according to Romano, the expectation is that the teenager, who has scored once and registered one assist in five appearances at club level this season, will stay with Bayern on a long-term basis.

© Imago / Brauer-Fotoagentur

Romano: 'Karl to Real Madrid rumours are wide of the mark'

“There have been some rumours coming out of Spain, I think about Lennart Karl and Real Madrid. These stories will always be around since Lennart Karl, almost one year ago, said that he dreams of one day becoming a Real Madrid player. Since that moment, we have had rumours everywhere about Lennart Karl and Real Madrid,” Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“The reality is that there is nothing really in it at this stage. No talks, no conversations. I can guarantee Lennart Karl is 100% focused on Bayern. He wants to be back at the highest level possible.

"He's very young, so obviously working hard to get to the best level possible, but complete focus on Bayern for Lennart Karl. That's the status of the story. That's the status of the situation.

“Then if you ask me about Real Madrid, obviously people at Real Madrid are delighted to hear that a player like Lennart Karl has this dream one day to go to Real Madrid. You can only be happy, but that's it. That's a very basic and normal conversation on Bayern.”

© Imago

Real Madrid transfer news: Karl 'dreams' of Los Blancos move

Earlier this year, Karl called Real Madrid his "dream club".

“Bayern is a very very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club. Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun at the club," Karl told Sky Deutschland.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also believed to be keen on Karl, who has represented Germany's senior side on three occasions.

It would not be a surprise to see the attacker play for Real Madrid before the end of his career, but it would be a shock if the move occurred in the near future.