Man City guilty verdict opens door for Barca to revive Cavan Sullivan pursuit

Barcelona could re-enter the race to sign Philadelphia Union prodigy Cavan Sullivan following Manchester City's guilty verdict on the vast majority of their 115 Premier League financial charges, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

Sullivan, who turned 17 today, has a pre-agreement with Manchester City dating back to 2024, though no formal contract has been signed. That distinction could become critical depending on the nature of any sporting sanctions handed down to City — particularly if a transfer ban forms part of their punishment.

Barcelona transfer news: the Sullivan background

Sullivan made his senior United States debut as a starter in Saturday's 4-1 friendly victory over Peru, drawing immediate praise from manager Mauricio Pochettino despite not scoring or assisting.

'I am very happy with his performance, I feel really proud,' the Argentine boss said. 'At 16 years old, standing out, fighting and playing with personality. With attitude.'

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

The midfielder has made 24 appearances for Philadelphia Union this season, scoring seven goals and adding five assists. Barcelona had expressed interest before City secured the verbal pre-agreement in 2024, and the club have maintained a watching brief on his development since.

Barcelona transfer news: what Man City's verdict means for Sullivan's future

The Premier League's independent commission found City guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against the club, relating to alleged financial rule-breaking between 2009 and 2018. Punishments have not yet been formally imposed, with City retaining the right to appeal and the wider legal process expected to take considerable time.

Should a transfer ban be among the sanctions ultimately applied, Sullivan's pre-agreement would carry limited practical value. No signed contract exists between the player and City, meaning the route to a move could reopen in 2027 or 2028.

Barcelona — who currently lead La Liga, having also signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal this summer following the failed pursuit of Julian Alvarez — remain interested in adding a creative midfielder profile for the future, and Sullivan fits that profile precisely.