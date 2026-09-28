Brentford news: Bees star Michael Kayode makes immediate impact on Italy debut

Brentford defender Michael Kayode found the net on his Italy debut in Monday's 4-1 win over Turkey in the UEFA Nations League.

Kayode has developed a reputation as one of the Premier League's standout right-backs, having impressed in his 54 top-flight appearances since joining the Bees in January 2025.

Despite putting in strong performances for his club, Kayode was overlooked by Gennaro Gattuso for Italy's ill-fated World Cup playoff campaign in March.

The change of coach resulted in better fortunes for the 22-year-old, who was called up by Roberto Mancini ahead of the extended international window.

Mancini left Kayode on the bench for Friday's 2-0 defeat to Belgium before he handed the Brentford man a starting berth for Monday's away clash against Turkey.

Kayode scores on long-awaited Italy debut

After biding his time for his international bow, Kayode made the most of his long-overdue opportunity, netting Italy's third in a dominant opening 30-minute period to make it a debut to remember.

First, the full-back played a key role in Italy's second goal with a shot on target that was split by the goalkeeper, leaving Davide Frattesi with a simple tap-in.

Just moments later, Kayode found space on the right side of the Turkey box and waited patiently to receive the ball after a slick passing move.

The defender then took a touch to set it out his feet and struck a low shot beyond Altay Bayindir to open his international account.

As a result of his effort, Italy racked up three goals inside the opening half-hour of a match for the first time since September 2021.

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What is next for Kayode?

Kayode went on to play the full duration of the contest as Italy ran out comfortable 4-1 winners, leaving them in third spot and level on points with second-placed Belgium in Group A1.

The full-back will hope to retain his place for Friday's difficult test against Zinedine Zidane's France in Paris.

Italy will then conclude the current window with a home game against Turkey on October 5 before Kayode returns to West London ahead of Brentford's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on October 10.