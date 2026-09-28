Preview: Argentina vs. Bolivia - prediction, team news, lineups

Argentina host Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Wednesday night in their first match since their defeat in the World Cup 2026 final to Spain.

Lionel Scaloni has named an experimental squad for this international window to mark Lionel Messi’s farewell, and they face an out-of-form La Verde in the build-up to their greatest player’s international retirement.

Match preview

La Scaloneta were on a 14-match winning streak before Spain ended their ambition to claim back-to-back world titles in North America in July.

Back in action for the first time since Ferran Torres scored in extra time to end their dream, Scaloni’s Van play in Cordoba on Wednesday (Thursday morning UK) hoping to restart their winning run.

Fans in Cordoba have reason to feel optimistic, given their impressive record in this fixture, with La Seleccion winning nine of the last 10 encounters with Bolivia.

Considering that the last three matches have seen Argentina win without conceding, the minimum expectation would be to secure another victory for the former world champions.

Such expectations may be in place without Messi, whose farewell fixture will not take place until October 6, but Scaloni’s team remain the formidable favourites to claim victory against the Green.

© Imago / Photosport

Indeed, Oscar Villegas’s side enter the midweek clash aware not only of their inferior historical record against the Albiceleste but also of their ongoing plight without a win.

Having come close to reaching their first World Cup since the 1994 edition, Bolivia lost 2-1 to Iraq in the interconfederation playoff in late March.

That defeat followed back-to-back wins over Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname, and La Verde’s form has deteriorated in recent months.

The one-time Copa America champions have suffered three defeats in a row against Scotland, Algeria and Paraguay, all without scoring, having conceded 10 goals without reply.

It should be noted that these losses have come in friendly matches, which spares Villegas and his players from severe criticism.

Nonetheless, a team 75 places below Argentina in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking face a daunting challenge to achieve any positive result in Cordoba this week.

Argentina form (all competitions):

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Bolivia form (all competitions):

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Team News

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While Messi is part of the overall squad, the Inter Miami captain is not expected to feature for the Albiceleste on Wednesday.

Leandro Paredes will not participate this week due to suspension for misconduct and violent behaviour following the World Cup final two months ago, while Juan Foyth and Thiago Almada have withdrawn due to injury.

Even though the current squad includes several experienced players, such as new captain Cristian Romero, Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi and Lautaro Martinez, the 2022 World Cup-winning manager could also grant debuts to a few invited players.

Roma’s Matias Soule and Santiago Castro lead this group, which also features Leonel Flores, Tobias Andrada, Santiano Simon, Equi Fernandez, Valentin Gomez, Tomas Palacios and Roman Vega.

For Bolivia, La Verde seemed to come through the Paraguay friendly without any injuries, providing Villegas with a fully fit squad.

Having not made their debuts last time out, Rai Lima, Damian Medina and Rodrigo Banegas could feature for the Green for the first time.

Among the Bolivian players in the squad, Miguel Terceros has scored the most international goals with nine, making him a key attacking threat for the visitors.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Giay, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez; Simeone, Paz, Gonzalez; Martinez

Bolivia possible starting lineup:

Viscarra; Morales, Haquin, Arroyo; Medina, Cuellar, Melgar, Villamil, Fernandez; Miguel, Nava

We say: Argentina 3-0 Bolivia

Although Scaloni has named a squad with potential debutants, the considerable depth of talent available makes the former world champions heavy favourites to triumph over Bolivia.

Given Bolivia’s current losing streak and run without scoring, La Verde are unlikely to spring a surprise in Cordoba, where they could suffer their fourth consecutive defeat.