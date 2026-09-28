Raheem Sterling future: Two Ligue 1 clubs 'pass up' chance to sign former Manchester City, Chelsea star

Raheem Sterling has reportedly been turned down by two Ligue 1 clubs.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea star is currently waiting to appear in court, after admitting to dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation in May.

Sterling is also still a free agent, a consequence of failing to earn a permanent deal with Feyenoord.

With his career at a crossroads, the 31-year-old is in need of a new club as he bids to remain at the top level.

However, as per Foot Mercato, the England international appears no closer to getting his playing days back on track.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Raheem Sterling rejected by struggling Ligue 1 club

The report alleges that Sterling is looking to France as his preferred destination to continue his career.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Le Havre - who are bottom of the Ligue 1 table - have turned down the chance to sign the winger.

Another unnamed team from France's top flight are said to have provided Sterling with the same answer.

While Sterling and his representatives can offer him to other clubs around Europe, failing to earn a move to a team of Le Havre's current profile marks one of the lowest points of Sterling's career.

© Imago

Should Sterling be open to any club?

Although he managed to provide one assist across eight matches and 421 minutes of football with Feyenoord during the second half of last season, Sterling did nothing to maintain his reputation.

Spending the first half of 2025-26 in the wilderness at Chelsea has ultimately had a negative impact on his career.

Despite being a veteran of 396 Premier League appearances, Sterling realistically has to drop his expectation levels and focus on finding a club that will make him first choice for the remainder of 2026-27.

Wherever that opportunity comes, Sterling should consider it, because it appears increasingly unlikely that he will reach the 400-game mark in England's top flight.