Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos face cross-continental 'battle' for Man City star Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Citizens are at risk of seeing many of their star players depart in the coming years after Enzo Maresca's side were charged with 114 separate breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

Focusing on the Bernabeu for the moment, Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of star attacker Kylian Mbappe, who picked up a knee injury whilst on international duty for France last week.

That being said, it is believed that the Frenchman could be available for Jose Mourinho's men at the point which club football returns in the middle of October, when Los Blancos will be pushing for La Liga glory.

Enjoying a seven-game winning run and scoring 31 league goals at the beginning of the 2026-27 season, Barcelona are the clear favourites for the Spanish crown, with Real Madrid six points behind their fierce rivals.

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Bayern join Real Madrid in Haaland race?

According to Bernabeu Digital, Real Madrid are set to face stern competition in the race for Haaland, who has already scored three goals for Norway in the UEFA Nations League during the ongoing international break.

The report claims that German champions Bayern Munich have entered the race for the talismanic 26-year-old, with Vincent Kompany's men planning for changes at the top end of the pitch.

Although the Bavarians are confident that Harry Kane will sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena, Bayern are supposedly keen to chase Man City forward Haaland should he become available.

It is thought that the introduction of the Bundesliga powerhouses to transfer proceedings would drive up the asking price for the Norwegian, who is regarded by some as the best striker in world football.

It is believed that Bayern Munich view Haaland as a perfect fit for Kompany's side, given that the Molde academy graduate has already excelled on the Bundesliga circuit for Borussia Dortmund.

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Are Real Madrid in need of Haaland?

Netting seven La Liga goals in as many matches from a central role, Mbappe has been Real Madrid's leading attacker during the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season - one which could be derailed by a recent knee injury.

Considering those numbers, it is difficult to raise the argument that Los Blancos are in desperate need of a new striker, however, the possibility of signing Haaland cannot be ignored.

Whilst in the prime years of his career, a world-leading talent such as the Norwegian can only be tamed by an exclusive list of elite clubs, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are certainly part of that cohort.