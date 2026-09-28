Liverpool transfer news: Reds have 'concrete interest' in 19-year-old Boca Juniors sensation

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Boca Juniors sensation Tomas Aranda in 2027.

The Reds have endured a concerning international break so far, with star attacker Cody Gakpo picking up an ankle injury whilst on duty for the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League last week.

The Dutchman was forced off during the first half of Oranje's fixture last time out, with the Liverpool winger set to undergo a scan on his ankle to reveal the extent of the damage sustained.

On the transfer front, it has emerged that Andoni Iraola's troops supposedly missed out on the signing of young Real Madrid centre-back Raul Asencio over the summer, with the Spaniard opting to stay at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool will be hoping for no more injury problems for their international players before Anfield hosts the Reds and Manchester City in a Premier League match of significant importance on October 11.

© Imago / Javier Garcia Martino - Prensa CABJ

Liverpool plotting 2027 Aranda swoop?

According to South American outlet El Intransigente via LFC Transfer Room, Premier League challengers Liverpool are eyeing up a move for one of Argentina's brightest young talents in the near future.

The report claims that Iraola's side have 'concrete interest' in Boca Juniors wonderkid Aranda, who has featured in 20 top-flight matches in 2026, scoring once and providing three assists for teammates.

It is understood that Liverpool are set to submit an opening offer for the teeanger at the start of 2027 during the January transfer window, despite the midfielder recently sustaining a broken ankle.

Aranda is valued at around £7.7m by Boca Juniors, however, the Argentinian powerhouses are looking to increase the youngster's release clause following an excellent calendar year for the talent.

As well as featuring for Boca in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, the 19-year-old also made his senior Argentina debut in June, playing for nine minutes in a friendly win over Honduras.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Liverpool's promising start

Whilst those in the corridors of power mull over a move for Boca star Aranda, Liverpool head coach Iraola is dwelling over a decent start to life in the managerial hotseat on the red half of Merseyside.

The six-time Champions League winners are sitting sixth in the Premier League standings following a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3) at the beginning of the term, level on points with Everton.

It would be a surprise to see Liverpool seriously compete with Arsenal and Manchester City for the English crown this term, however, Iraola is expected to guide his troops to a top-four finish at least.