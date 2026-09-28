Chelsea news: Can Harrison Bettoni Under-21 numbers be ignored by Xabi Alonso?

While Chelsea spent close to £350m in the 2026 summer transfer window, very little attention was paid to the signing of Harrison Bettoni.

The Blues won the race to secure the signature of the highly-regarded teenager from Wigan Athletic, handing him a four-year contract in the process.

Rather than be sent out on loan, the 19-year-old was kept at Stamford Bridge, more specifically for the club's Under-21s.

As it stands, the assumption remains that Bettoni - a creative midfielder who racked up 27 appearances for Wigan prior to his arrival - will represent the academy until the start of 2027, when loan proposals will likely be made.

However, could Bettoni do enough to attract the attention of Xabi Alonso before the midway point of 2026-27?

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What are Harrison Bettoni's Premier League 2 statistics?

At this point in time, Bettoni will argue that he could not have done much more during his opening six matches for the Under-21s, officially known as Cobham Next Gen.

Not only has Bettoni delivered four goals and one assist from 496 minutes of football, he has only failed to provide either in one fixture.

That one match was a 4-1 victory over Arsenal, Bettoni being withdrawn in the 78th minute when Chelsea were 3-0 ahead in order to allow Kendry Paez some valuable minutes.

In Premier League 2, Bettoni has two goals and one assist from 316 minutes of game time, the assist coming in a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth and the goals in victories over West Ham United and Fulham.

Bettoni has featured as one of two number 10s in a similar system to what Alonso has been using with the first team, or as a right winger.

Alonso will have been just as interested to see Bettoni, who is already 6ft 3ins, score in both EFL Trophy matches against Bristol Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers.

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Where is Bettoni in Chelsea pecking order?

Viewing Bettoni as a number 10, he is behind Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian.

You could also throw Joao Pedro, Geovany Quenda and Jamie Gittens into the equation, effectively leaving Bettoni as eighth choice.

However, when Alonso has already handed 16-year-old duo Reggie Watson and Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli competitive game time across his opening seven matches, Bettoni will feel that the door to a senior debut at some point between now and January remains ajar.

At the very least, Bettoni has already shown that he is a level above academy football, and he will expect a loan at a high-level League One or lower-level Championship side during the next transfer window.