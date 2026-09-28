Man United transfer news: Red Devils confirm signing of yet another highly-rated teenager

Manchester United have completed the signing of Isaac Konde following his exit from Liverpool.

The 16-year-old made six appearances for Liverpool Under-18s last season, and he is regarded as one of the best talents in academy football, so his signing is a major positive for the Red Devils.

Konde is capable of playing on either wing and also through the middle, and his arrival at Man United has now been officially confirmed by the 20-time English champions.

"Manchester United have agreed the signing of winger Isaac Konde. The talented youngster has joined after leaving Liverpool," read a statement from Man United.

Proudly welcoming young winger Isaac Konde to United ❤️? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 28, 2026

Man United sign Konde following Liverpool exit

Man United's academy is currently in the spotlight due to JJ Gabriel, with the 15-year-old recently telling the Red Devils that he wants to leave.

The club have recently added some hugely talented youngsters to their academy, though, bringing in Karim Cassim and David Eze from Manchester City.

Konde's arrival at Old Trafford has now also been announced.

The attacker is expected to initially represent Man United Under-18s with a view to progressing to the Under-21s and then the first team in time.

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Man United are expected to lose wonderkid JJ Gabriel

However, Man United are seemingly fighting a losing battle when it comes to JJ Gabriel.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are seen as the favourites for the attacking talent.

JJ Gabriel and his representatives were allegedly unhappy that the attacker only made one appearance in pre-season against Atletico Madrid.

The forward's camp also reportedly believe that he should have been involved in the team's opening Champions League match of the campaign against Sabah.

JJ Gabriel has an Irish passport through his father, meaning that a departure to a European club when he turns 16 in early October is possible.