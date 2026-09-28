Liverpool injury news: Cody Gakpo update after injury on Netherlands duty

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has been ruled out of the remainder of Netherlands' UEFA Nations League fixtures over the current international break.

With Xavi taking over as Oranje boss, the versatile attacker had been keen to make a positive impression.

Gakpo's goal in the 1-1 draw with Germany on Thursday meant that the 27-year-old had immediately secured a place in the Spaniard's good books.

However, during the early stages of the fixture with Serbia on Sunday, Gakpo was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Sasa Lukic.

Despite attempting to play on, Gakpo needed to be withdrawn just 17 minutes into the game in Belgrade.

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Gakpo withdraws from Netherlands squad

An away encounter versus Greece on Thursday and the return contest against Serbia are to come on October 1 and October 4 respectively.

Nevertheless, the Dutch football federation has announced that Gakpo will play no part in either of those fixtures.

Xavi has also made the decision not to call up a replacement for the player, who is suffering with an ankle injury.

Gakpo will now return to Liverpool for treatment as he bids to return to contention as soon as possible.

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Will Gakpo be fit for Liverpool, Manchester City Premier League fixture?

There are just over two weeks until Liverpool return from the international break with an Anfield showdown against Manchester City on October 11.

With fixtures coming every three days from then until October 20, Andoni Iraola may err on the side of caution when it comes to selecting Gakpo.

That said, the player will want to build on a terrific start to the campaign, particularly in the Premier League where he has contributed one goal and three assists from 372 minutes of football.