Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo takes huge step forward in recovery process from long-term injury

Rodrygo has taken a major step forward in his recovery process from a long-term knee injury, with the Real Madrid attacker training with a ball on Monday.

The Brazil international suffered an ACL injury and also damaged his lateral meniscus in his right knee at the start of March, which led to the attacker needing an operation.

Rodrygo is due to return to action either in December or at the start of 2027, and he has taken a major step forward in his recovery process, having trained with a ball at the start of the week.

The forward's recovery has progressed as expected, and he was able to return to the training ground to take part in running exercises at the start of September.

Rodrygo has now taken another huge step forward, but due to the seriousness of the issue, there will be no risks taken with his fitness.

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Rodrygo is due to return for Real Madrid in December/January

The Brazilian's return will be like a new signing for Real Madrid at a key stage of the season.

Rodrygo has been with Los Blancos since 2019, representing the club on 297 occasions in all competitions, scoring 71 goals and registering 57 assists in the process.

Yan Diomande, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz have all had minutes down the right-side of the Real Madrid attack this season.

Rodrygo prefers operating off the right, but he is also capable of featuring through the middle, and it is believed that Mourinho is a huge admirer of the South American.

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Konate, Mbappe could return against Villarreal

Real Madrid have suffered a double injury scare over the international break, with Ibrahima Konate and Kylian Mbappe both picking up knee injuries on France duty.

However, neither issue is considered to be serious, with the pair potentially back on the field against Villarreal on October 10, when Los Blancos resume their campaign.

Federico Valverde should also be back from an ankle injury, but Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao are still on the sidelines for the capital giants.