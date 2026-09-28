Real Madrid news: Jose Mourinho 'rejected' one of dream jobs before Bernabeu return

Jose Mourinho reportedly turned down the chance to become Portugal manager before returning to Real Madrid.

The 63-year-old completed the surprise switch from Benfica to the Bernabeu during the summer, securing a reunion with Los Blancos 13 years after his departure.

Mourinho has endured an indifferent start in 2026-27, losing games to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid that have left Real Madrid sitting in fourth position in the La Liga table.

However, as per AS, a different scenario could have played out from May onwards.

© Iconsport / Zuma

When did Mourinho have Portugal job opportunity?

The report suggests that Portugal initially expressed interest in Mourinho prior to the World Cup.

There had previously been speculation regarding Roberto Martinez, who was not enjoying a convincing tenure.

Mourinho is said to have held discussions with members of the Portuguese football federation, but contact from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez quickly followed.

With Mourinho having shown little hesitation over a second period at Real Madrid, Portugal ended their efforts.

Jorge Jesus was eventually named as the successor to Martinez, who resigned from his position after Portugal exited the World Cup at the last-16 stage.

© Iconsport / Joao Rico

Portugal happy with Jorge Jesus appointment

Although the possibility remains that Mourinho could become Portugal manager in the future, Jesus has made a positive start to his reign.

A 1-0 win over Wales was followed by a 2-1 victory in Norway, leaving Portugal top of their UEFA Nations group ahead of a meeting with Denmark.

While Portugal have not necessarily been convincing, prevailing against Erling Haaland's Norway on away territory has ensured that Jesus remains very much in favour.