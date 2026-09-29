Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils' 'face competition' from Arsenal for £55.6m European prospect

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Porto defender Alberto Costa.

The 22-year-old right-back has established himself as one of the most exciting young defensive prospects in European football following a remarkably swift rise to prominence.

Costa originally joined the Portuguese giants from Juventus in July 2025 and immediately cemented a regular starting role at the Dragao.

The defender seamlessly adapted to his new surroundings by making 47 appearances and providing eight assists during a stellar debut campaign that culminated in a Primeira Liga title.

The full-back's exceptional domestic performances and subsequent inclusion in the Team of the Year have inevitably attracted admiring glances from a few Premier League heavyweights.

Premier League giants 'monitor' Porto right-back

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According to CaughtOffside, both Manchester United and Arsenal are closely monitoring the Portuguese international alongside fierce rivals Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Representatives from the interested clubs are currently at the scouting and analysis stage with no formal bids tabled ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

However, negotiating a successful transfer will prove incredibly difficult due to the comprehensive contractual protection secured by the Portuguese champions.

Porto paid Juventus an initial €15m (£12.8m) fee for his services last summer but smartly tied the youngster down to a lucrative long-term contract running until June 2030.

The agreement is believed to crucially include a substantial €65m (£55.6m) release clause, while the Italian outfit also retained a 10% sell-on fee for any future transaction.

How would Costa fit into the Premier League?

© Iconsport / Luis Eiras / ZUMA Press Wire

Sanctioning a mid-season move for the defender would represent a significant financial commitment for either English club, but his profile perfectly aligns with their respective recruitment strategies.

From a Manchester United perspective, Costa would immediately provide genuine competition on the right flank while perfectly fitting their renewed focus on acquiring elite emerging talent.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heavily values versatile defenders who can seamlessly contribute in possession, and the youngster possesses the necessary tactical flexibility to thrive in North London.

The full-back has already showcased his encouraging attacking output and exceptional recovery pace across domestic and Champions League fixtures this term.

However, Porto hold all the leverage in any potential negotiations, and suitors may be forced to wait until the summer before launching a formal assault.