Jarell Quansah future: Champions League heavyweight 'enter race' for target of PL clubs

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah as they seek long-term defensive reinforcements.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of European football’s most promising young talents since joining the Bundesliga club from Liverpool for €35m (£29.8m) in summer 2025, after helping England win the Under-21 European Championship.

Quansah has since made his senior international debut, featuring in England’s narrow 3-2 defeat by reigning world champions Spain and further enhancing his growing reputation.

According to German publication Bild, his rapid development has firmly caught the attention of the Real Madrid hierarchy ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Real Madrid 'enter race' for Quansah

© Iconsport / SUSA

The Spanish giants face a major defensive rebuild after a distinctly shaky start to their domestic campaign, with Jose Mourinho’s side managing just one clean sheet in their opening eight fixtures despite significant recent investment at the back.

Quansah is an appealing option thanks to his tactical versatility, having shown he can operate seamlessly at centre-back and right-back.

The commanding defender also has a strong personal relationship with Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, forged during their time together on international duty.

Any deal, though, is likely to prove difficult, with wealthy Premier League rivals also in the hunt.

Premier League rivals 'circle' Bayer Leverkusen defender

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has made early enquiries about bringing the defender back to England, while Arsenal saw a substantial €65m (£55.4m) bid rejected by Leverkusen in August.

The main obstacle is Liverpool’s foresight in securing a €70m (£60m) buy-back clause when Quansah joined Leverkusen, an option that remains valid until June 2027.

If activated, it could scupper any ambitious plans in the Spanish capital.

Quansah is contracted to the BayArena club until 2030, putting Leverkusen in a strong position ahead of any negotiations.