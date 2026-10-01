Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'readying' £40m move for Mexican teen sensation

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, but face competition from several other top clubs.

The Reds bolstered their wide attacking options during the summer transfer window by landing Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz, but they are still looking to add another player for the right-wing role.

Andoni Iraola has Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha as other options, but there are suggestions that Liverpool could explore alternative targets either in the January window or next summer.

Gilberto Mora: Liverpool in the hunt for Mexican wonderkid?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Liverpool are reportedly long-term admirers of Mora, who plays for Liga MX side Tijuana and is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in world football.

The 17-year-old recently broke the record to become the youngest-ever goalscorer for Mexico's senior national team when he netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Colombia last weekend.

The youngster burst onto the scene for Mexico during the 2026 World Cup, but top European clubs cannot sign him until he turns 18 on October 14.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain for Mora, who could be allowed to leave next summer.

Tijuana are well placed to secure a sizeable fee for the attacking midfielder and are reportedly set to demand at least £30m, with the price tag potentially rising to £40m.

The report adds that Tijuana are also keen to include several clauses in any deal for Mora, ensuring that they can profit from his development further down the line.

Should Liverpool move for Gilberto Mora?

© Imago / Emilio Franco

There is no harm in adding young talent to the squad, and Mora certainly appears to be a player with considerable potential.

However, the Reds are likely to face strong competition from elsewhere, while the reported asking price looks steep for a player who remains largely unproven at the highest level.

Liverpool have appointed Julian Ward as their new sporting director, and his first priority should be to sign a new defensive midfielder for the side in the next window.