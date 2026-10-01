Arsenal injury news: Gunners handed major boost ahead of Premier League return

Arsenal have been handed a major injury boost after Martin Odegaard was named in the Norway squad.

The Gunners are second in the Premier League table with 12 points from five games, following their 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion away from home.

Arsenal are currently missing several players through injury, while Odegaard appeared to have picked up a problem during his latest spell with Norway.

Martin Odegaard injury latest: Boost for Arsenal?

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Odegaard picked up an ankle problem on Sunday night after being kicked from behind by Bernardo Silva during Norway's defeat to Portugal.

The Arsenal skipper reacted furiously after the match, insisting that such challenges had no place on a football pitch.

The midfielder limped out of the stadium and trained only briefly afterwards, with the focus remaining on managing the pain.

Norway's medical staff have been in contact with Arsenal, and his recent improvement has been satisfactory enough for him to be included in the squad to face Wales.

A scan confirmed that Odegaard had not suffered a serious injury, and it is understood that the pain he was experiencing has reduced significantly.

Martin Odegaard: No plans of returning to Arsenal early

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According to The Standard, Norway are not planning to send Odegaard back to Arsenal for further treatment, although it remains unclear whether he will start against Wales.

Arsenal are currently without the likes of William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz through injury, although most are expected to return after the international break.

Saliba remains a long-term absentee, but recent reports have suggested that he is making swift progress and could return as early as November.

The Gunners will resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday, October 10, when they take on Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.