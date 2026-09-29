Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta's Gunners 'lay groundwork' for signing of another centre-back

Arsenal are reportedly laying the groundwork to secure the signature of highly rated Como defender Jacobo Ramon as Mikel Arteta seeks to add to his defensive options.

The 21-year-old centre-back has rapidly established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in Serie A since departing Real Madrid for a modest €3m (£2.6m) fee in 2025.

Ramon played an instrumental role in guiding the Italian outfit towards historic Champions League qualification last term after making 32 domestic appearances.

The imposing Spaniard has continued his impressive development by starting all six league fixtures this season alongside defensive partner Trevoh Chalobah, and the young defender is understood to be drawing interest from North London.

Arsenal transfer news: Como poised to 'demand massive transfer fee' for Ramon

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According to Tuttomercatoweb via Sport Witness, the Gunners have now officially made a move for the player and view him as a priority target ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The above source adds that securing the defender's services will be far from a straightforward task for the North London club given the complex contractual situation surrounding the youngster.

Real Madrid also crucially retain a 50% sell-on clause and a buyback option when they sanctioned his initial departure to Italy, while the Serie A side's reputation is that of incredibly difficult sellers who are under absolutely no financial pressure to offload their prized assets.

The Serie A side are believed to have demanded exorbitant fees when Tottenham Hotspur pursued Nico Paz and slapped sky-high valuations on coveted talents like Martin Baturina and Assane Diao.

Do Arsenal need another centre-back?

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Arsenal must now decide whether to accelerate their formal negotiations or continue closely monitoring his rapid growth before committing to a massive financial package.

Many Gooners will question the club's move to sign yet another defender after adding Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa in the summer.

The former Villa man joined William Saliba, Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera as options for the role, with Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White as possible emergency options in that position.

Given the club's need to acquire a high-class forward, it may seem unnecessary to direct resources into signing another player for a position they appear well stocked in.