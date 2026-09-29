Raphinha injury latest: Why Barcelona will be particularly concerned about Brazil superstar's latest problem

Barcelona forward Raphinha was forced off during Brazil's international friendly with Australia on Tuesday due to "discomfort in his right thigh", as confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation.

The 29-year-old has had an incredible start to the season for Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and registering three assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

Raphinha was also on the scoresheet in Brazil's 4-2 success over Australia on Tuesday, but he had to be replaced at the interval of the international friendly.

The Brazilian Football Confederation communicated at the break that the attacker was suffering with "discomfort in his right thigh".

As expected, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked for an update on Raphinha after the match, but the Italian did not provide one.

© Imago / Riquelve Nata / Sports Press Photo

Barca attacker Raphinha suffers thigh injury during Brazil clash

Raphinha's involvement in Brazil's final game during this international period, which comes against India on Saturday, is now in doubt.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be sweating over his fitness, more so given the area of the injury.

Raphinha had problems with his right thigh last season, with his biggest absence coming between September 2025 and November 2025, missing 13 games for club and country.

The forward had three more issues with his right thigh in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, being absent for 13 days in February, 34 days between March and April and then 13 days between June and July, which saw him miss two games for Brazil.

Brazil have not yet confirmed whether Raphinha will be leaving their camp to return to Barcelona, but it would be a surprise if that was not communicated in the near future.

© Imago / Photo Players Images

How long could Barca star Raphinha be out?

It is incredibly difficult to predict how long Raphinha will be missing until the nature and indeed seriousness of the injury is confirmed.

However, if it is a recurrence of his thigh problems from last season, then his longest spell out last term was 58 days, which is why Barcelona are so concerned.

A two-month absence would see Raphinha miss a host of important matches for Hansi Flick's side, and it would be a huge blow for the Catalan outfit given the attacker's form in 2026-27.