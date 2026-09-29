'Fabregas clause': the special clause that could benefit Chelsea and Arsenal

Under contract with Como until June 2028, Cesc Fabregas has included a special clause that would make it easier for him to leave for Barcelona and two English giants.

Everything is going smoothly for Barcelona at the start of this campaign, with seven wins from as many matches in LaLiga and a victory over Feyenoord (5-1) on the opening matchday of the Champions League. Hansi Flick's side are currently a genuine goalscoring machine.

Barcelona keep tabs on Cesc Fabregas for the future

© Iconsport / German Vidal Ponce/ZUMA Press Wire

The Catalan club are no doubt pleased to have extended the German boss's contract until June 2028. Either way, Barcelona are already planning ahead for their dugout. Barcelona have reportedly sent a message to Cesc Fabregas to ensure they are informed first should he ever decide to leave Como.

The Spanish coach is a name under consideration by the Spanish champions for the medium to long term, and therefore potentially for the post-Flick era.

Should the situation with the former Bayern Munich boss become complicated, Barcelona would have an ace up their sleeve to quickly bring in Cesc Fabregas.

A 'Fabregas clause' for Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Indeed, AS reports on a 'Fabregas clause', inserted by the 39-year-old into his current contract with Como, which runs until June 2028.

It could, in future, make it easier for him to leave for one of his former clubs as a player: Arsenal, Chelsea or Barcelona.

As such, should any of these three giants look to sign him, they would be able to do so for a fixed fee - the amount of which has not been made public - without having to negotiate with Como.

That is an important factor to bear in mind, particularly for Barcelona and Chelsea, given that Arsenal appear set to continue placing their trust in Mikel Arteta for many years to come.