Chelsea injury news: Major Joao Pedro update as Brazil international sees 'specialist' over knee issue

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has allegedly been to see a specialist over a knee injury sustained before the international break.

The Brazil international, along with Cole Palmer, both withdrew from representing their respective nations with different issues.

Palmer, who is said to have missed England duty due to "load management", has been criticised by Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel for being absent from too many squads.

However, Pedro's absence from the Brazil squad had been confirmed prior to Chelsea's Premier League fixture with Brentford, a game in which he missed.

An initial report suggested there was hope that the versatile attacker could return for the match with Bournemouth on October 10.

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Pedro injury update as forward sees 'specialist'

According to The Standard, the 25-year-old has been to see a specialist in recent days.

The report claims that the purpose of the visit was to speed up his return to the pitch, rather than due to concerns that he may be sidelined in the long term.

At this point in time, Chelsea are yet to determine when Pedro will be in a position to return to first-team action.

He was not part of a group of players who are not involved with their countries that made an appearance in training on Monday.

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Do Chelsea have another injury concern?

Romeo Lavia was on the pitch for 85 minutes as Belgium suffered a late 1-0 defeat to France on Monday night.

Nevertheless, the midfielder is said to have "limped off" during the closing stages, with the extent of any injury yet to be revealed.

Jamie Gittens is also back at Chelsea having withdrawn from England Under-21s duty with an ankle injury.