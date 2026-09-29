Neville names Brazilian and ex-Real Madrid star as Manchester United's worst signings since Ferguson

Angel Di Maria's spell in English football left no fond memories for either the fans or former players of Manchester United. The Argentine star, who joined the club for the 2014-15 season as one of the biggest signings in its history, saw his time at Old Trafford turn into an outright failure.

Gary Neville looked back on Di Maria's time at the English club and placed the Argentina World Cup winner among United's worst signings of the post-Ferguson era, despite admitting he was initially excited when the deal went through.

'Di Maria was a bad signing, and I was so excited about him, by the way. I thought that was an amazing signing. Can get from box to box, he's quick, quality. Then, obviously, didn't adapt, didn't settle' - the former defender told The Athletic.

The Argentine star arrived in Manchester after four years at Real Madrid, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell and a series of standout performances. At the time, the player set an English football transfer record when his move was agreed for £75m.

Di Maria's failed Manchester United spell

© Iconsport / Paul Greenwood / BPI / Icon Sport

However, Di Maria ended up failing to meet expectations, going on to have a quiet stint with the Red Devils, managing just 32 appearances, four goals and eleven assists.

Far from repeating his Real Madrid form, and after just one season, the winger swapped Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain. In France, Di Maria rediscovered his best level and returned to the top of his game, winning five league titles and 13 trophies with PSG.

Years after leaving English football, in an interview, the Argentine made a comment that appeared to be aimed at Louis van Gaal, United boss at the time and someone who became a major enemy of the player, suggesting that his unsuccessful spell at United happened because he was "not allowed to adapt".

'It's not nice to say certain things, but it's more that they did not let me adapt than that I could not adapt. I tried to do my best whenever I had the chance. I would play in one position, then another. I would score in one position and suddenly I was in another."

"That did not help me adapt. It is the boss who decides which position the player has to play in, but the player has to feel comfortable in a position and adapt to it' - the Argentine star said at the time.

Neville also names Antony among Man Utd's worst signings

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The other name listed by Gary Neville among the Red Devils' worst signings was Brazilian Antony. The forward signed for Manchester United in August 2022, arriving from Ajax for a fee of £85m (€100m).

Antony was a direct recommendation from Erik ten Hag, his former manager at the Dutch club, and also arrived amid huge expectations. However, after a first season with eight goals and three assists, the Brazilian's form dropped off and he lost his place in the side.

The following year, the player went through a period marked by injuries that led to a loss of confidence and struggles to keep his place in the starting eleven. Unable to turn the situation around, midway through the 2024-25 season, Antony was loaned out to Real Betis, before completing a permanent move in 2025 for £21m (€25m).

'When you're looking at massive outlays, Antony. This is not a criticism of the boy, it's reflective of United that they paid that money for him after panicking' - said Neville.