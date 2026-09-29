Xabi Alonso dealt fresh injury worry as £53m Chelsea star 'limps off' early on international duty

Chelsea have been handed a potential injury scare after Romeo Lavia appeared to pick up a problem while making his senior Belgium debut against France.

The Blues midfielder was forced off in the 80th minute of the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Nations League A, raising fresh concerns over his fitness.

Why was Romeo Lavia substituted for Belgium vs France?

© Imago / Sportimage

Lavia earned his first senior Belgium start against France on Monday after impressing for Chelsea under Alonso this season.

The 22-year-old produced an encouraging display in midfield alongside Manchester United's Youri Tielemans, helping Belgium compete in a closely contested encounter in Brussels.

However, his evening appeared to end on a worrying note when he 'limped off' in the 80th minute after seemingly pulling up, per the Evening Standard.

Lavia has endured persistent injury problems since joining Chelsea three years ago and is yet to complete a full 90 minutes of competitive football for the club.

His latest setback initially raised fears that he could be facing another spell on the sidelines, but the £53m midfielder subsequently suggested the issue was cramp.

Speaking to Belgian broadcaster VTM after the match, Lavia said: "Pride and disappointment are the main feelings tonight. I am proud because this was my first start."

France eventually secured a 1-0 victory through Michael Olise's late solo effort, leaving Belgium empty-handed.

Romeo Lavia absence would be a big blow to Xabi Alonso and Chelsea

© Iconsport / PA Images

Even if Lavia's latest issue proves minor, Chelsea will be desperate to avoid another lengthy absence for a midfielder who has finally begun to establish himself under Alonso.

The Blues opted against signing another central midfielder during the summer, leaving their squad looking worryingly short of options in the position.

Moises Caicedo and Reece James have also been dealing with injury concerns, further highlighting the importance of keeping Lavia fit.

The Belgian's ability to provide energy, defensive protection and composure in possession makes him a valuable option for Alonso, particularly with Chelsea competing across multiple competitions.

A significant injury would leave the Chelsea boss with limited alternatives and potentially force him to rethink his midfield plans.

For now, the suggestion that Lavia was suffering from cramp rather than a serious injury will come as a relief, but Chelsea will be hoping he returns from international duty without further complications.