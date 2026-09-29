Preview: Azerbaijan vs Liechtenstein - prediction, team news, lineups

Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening.

The home team opened their League D Group 2 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Lithuania, while Liechtenstein lost 2-0 to Lithuania in their opening match of the 2026-27 competition.

Match preview

Due to the removal of League D for the 2028-29 edition of the Nations League, all teams will be promoted from League C, including Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein and Lithuania.

Azerbaijan were relegated from League C in the 2024-25 Nations League, and this is their first campaign in League D since 2018-19.

Aykhan Abbasov's side played out a 1-1 draw with Lithuania in their first match of the tournament on September 27, and they are now preparing for two more games against Liechtenstein and Lithuania before the end of this international break.

Azerbaijan have tackled Liechtenstein on five previous occasions, boasting a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat against Thursday's opponents.

The last meeting between the two teams came in February 2013, with Azerbaijan recording a 1-0 victory in the international friendly.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Liechtenstein actually won the first-ever clash between these two teams in October 1998, triumphing 2-1 in the European Championship qualification fixture.

However, Azerbaijan have won three of the last four meetings between the two sides.

Liechtenstein opened their League D Group 2 campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to Lithuania on September 24, and they then suffered a 2-0 loss to Malta in a friendly three days later.

The Blue-Reds have competed in League D since the Nations League began, and their overall record in the competition is poor, winning just two of their 21 games, losing 14 times.

Konrad Funfstuck's side only have one more Nations League fixture during this international period, but they will play again on October 5, tackling Gibraltar in a friendly game.

Azerbaijan Nations League form:

D

Azerbaijan form (all competitions):

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Liechtenstein Nations League form:

L

Liechtenstein form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Azerbaijan are expected to have Renat Dadasov at centre-forward on Thursday night.

Mahir Emreli will be a notable starter in a wide position for the home team, with the 29-year-old looking to add to the six goals that he has struck for the national side.

Meanwhile, Rahil Mammadov should again feature in the middle of the defence.

Liechtenstein have not reported any fitness issues ahead of their clash with Azerbaijan.

Fabio Luque-Notaro and Ferhat Saglam are once again expected to feature as the front two.

There will be another start for the captain Nicolas Hasler, while Aron Sele is also set to be a notable starter for the away side in this Nations League fixture.

Azerbaijan possible starting lineup:

Balayev; Mutallimov, Mammadov, Huseynov, Dashdamirov, Abbasov; Emreli, Khaybulaev, Safarnov, Isayev; Dadashov

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Buchel; N Hasler, Weissenhofer, Traber, Goppel, Zund; Sele, Buchel, A Hasler; Luque-Notaro, Saglam

We say: Azerbaijan 2-1 Liechtenstein

Azerbaijan have had the better of their meetings with Liechtenstein, and we are expecting the home side to secure all three points in Thursday's Nations League fixture.