Man United transfer news: Red Devils plot fresh move for Premier League striker, deal could be helped by flop's exit

Manchester United are looking to sign an additional out-and-out striker in the 2027 transfer window and continue to have Jean-Philippe Mateta on their radar. The deal could be made easier by the departure of an unwanted man from Old Trafford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been on Manchester United's short-list at centre-forward for several months. The France international has also been expected to leave Crystal Palace since last season. The 29-year-old saw a proposed move to AC Milan collapse last winter.

Mateta therefore remains with the Eagles, but a departure appears inevitable in 2027, with his contract set to expire next June.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Sevran-born forward has featured in just the opening matchday of the Premier League season. That situation has not diminished Manchester United's interest.

Manchester United want to sign another number nine this winter

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

According to information from TeamTalk, the Red Devils are looking to add a striker to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window, with Jean-Philippe Mateta still firmly in the Mancunian club's sights.

The French forward's camp have even made contact with the English giants in the hope of seeing him leave Crystal Palace in 2027.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox is a big admirer of Mateta, who has scored 62 goals in 203 appearances for the Eagles. His arrival would provide competition for Benjamin Sesko, with the Slovenian yet to fully convince and continuing to be hampered by fitness issues.

Manchester United: Jean-Philippe Mateta tracked as Joshua Zirkzee edges towards Old Trafford exit

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Jean-Philippe Mateta therefore represents a serious option for Manchester United this winter.

The Red Devils' interest will depend on the asking price set by Crystal Palace, with the upcoming transfer window representing the Premier League side's last opportunity to receive a fee for their forward.

That transfer could also be made easier by Joshua Zirkzee. A disappointment at Manchester United, the Dutchman will be allowed to leave this winter, with the Eagles closely monitoring the situation of the former Bologna man, who has suitors in Italy and England.

A deal that satisfies all parties involved could therefore be found between the two clubs.