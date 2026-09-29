Preview: Wales vs. Norway - prediction, team news, lineups

Wales will be aiming to recover from successive defeats in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they welcome Norway on Thursday night.

Craig Bellamy's side are currently bottom of Group 4 of League A on zero points, losing their opening two matches, while Norway occupy second in the section on three points.

Match preview

Wales have had a tough start to their 2026-27 Nations League campaign, losing their opener 1-0 to Portugal on September 24 before going down 2-0 to Denmark last time out; zero points from two matches has left them at the bottom of Group 4 of League A on zero points.

Bellamy's team will now take on Norway, bidding to get their campaign off and running, before ending this international period with a clash against Denmark on Sunday night.

The Dragons secured promotion from League B in 2024-25, but this section was always going to be a major challenge for the national side given the strength of the opposition.

Wales have tackled Norway on 11 previous occasions, boasting a record of three wins, four draws and four defeats against Thursday's opponents.

The last contest between the two sides took place in November 2011, with Wales recording a 4-1 victory in the international friendly.

© Imago / Sportimage

Norway have actually lost their last two games against Wales, conceding seven times in the process, but the last competitive fixture between the two sides was won by Norway - a 3-2 success in a World Cup qualification contest back in September 2001.

The visitors opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 3-2 success over Denmark, before suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Portugal last time out.

Stale Solbakken's side are currently second in Group 4 of League A on three points, and they will finish this international period with a clash against Portugal on Sunday night.

Norway are competing in League A of the Nations League for the first time in their history, having secured promotion from League B in 2024-25.

The national side impressed at the 2026 World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals, while they have a strong record in the Nations League, winning 15 of their previous 26 matches in the tournament, losing only seven times.

Wales Nations League form:

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Wales form (all competitions):

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Norway Nations League form:

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Norway form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Wales are without the likes of Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies during this international break due to injury problems.

Head coach Bellamy could make a change in the final third of the field on Thursday, with Lewis Koumas potentially being introduced into the side in place of Kieffer Moore.

Josh Sheehan could also start in the middle of midfield for the home side.

As for Norway, Alexander Sorloth is a notable absentee through injury, but David Wolfe is available again after serving a suspension against Portugal last time out.

Oscar Bobb is expected to be introduced back into the starting team against Wales, having surprisingly dropped down to the bench for the clash with Portugal.

Erling Haaland was again on the scoresheet against Portugal to make it 65 goals in 57 caps for Norway, and the Manchester City striker will again lead the line for the visitors.

Wales possible starting lineup:

Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Davies, N Williams; Ampadu, Sheehan; D James, Johnson, Thomas; Koumas

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Ryerson; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

We say: Wales 1-2 Norway

Wales are finding it difficult at the moment, and they will be welcoming a very talented Norway outfit; we are expecting the visitors to navigate their way to all three points.