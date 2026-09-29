Portugal lineup vs. Denmark: Predicted XI for Jorge Jesus' side including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes decisions

Portugal are expected to have Bruno Fernandes available for Thursday's UEFA Nations League contest with Denmark.

Fernandes has returned to training after missing the clash with Norway last time out, and the Manchester United captain is set to come back into the starting team for this match.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo is also likely to return in the final third of the field, having been left on the bench against Norway.

However, dropping Goncalo Ramos from the starting team would be controversial given that the AC Milan forward was on the scoresheet in the team's last match against Norway.

Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 234 matches for Portugal, but he found it difficult to make his mark in the team's 1-0 win over Wales on September 24.

Vitinha is expected to be back in the middle of midfield, with Ramos, Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao potentially dropping out from the team that started last time out.

Joao Felix has scored in each of his last two games for Portugal and is also set to continue in the final third of the field for the team's third 2026-27 Nations League fixture.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Felix, Ronaldo, Neto