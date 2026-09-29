Preview: Dominican Republic vs Haiti - prediction, team news, lineups

The fight for the CONCACAF Nations League A playoffs heats up when the Dominican Republic entertain Haiti on Friday, October 2, at the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.

With both teams winning their opening two fixtures, the winner of this match will lay down a marker to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Match preview

The Dominican Republic have started their Nations League A campaign positively, recording victories over Nicaragua and more recently, Trinidad & Tobago.

Marcelo Neveleff is approaching his fourth year as the head coach of the Dominican Republic, and he has enjoyed some positive results during this tenure.

After spending all their time since its inception in League B, Neveleff has pushed his team all the way into their inaugural League A campaign, and they seem to be enjoying it.

The Quisqueyanos won their first game against Nicaragua dramatically, requiring a 97th-minute strike from Pablo Rosario to land a 3-2 win.

Neveleff's charges then followed that up with a 2-1 win over Trinidad & Tobago, the first time in history that they have beaten the Soca Warriors.

Having created much history already, the home side will be backing themselves to continue their hot run of form and make it three wins from three.

© Iconsport / Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images

Haiti certainly will not lie down and allow their hosts to walk away freely with three points.

Les Grenadiers already saw off Trinidad & Tobago in their first Nations League outing, and they backed that up with a convincing 2-0 triumph over Costa Rica.

Sebastien Migne will know that three points in this game are crucial, considering there is only one more fixture remaining after this one.

With three teams in Group A owning 100% records, the need for three points in this game cannot be overstated.

Dominican Republic CONCACAF Nations League:

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Haiti CONCACAF Nations League:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Ricardo Larreina/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Unused substitute against Nicaragua, Danco received a red card for a post-match altercation, but having served his one-match ban, it remains to be seen if he will be brought back into the fold.

Edison Azcona came off the bench against Trinidad & Tobago, but he received his marching orders after just 23 minutes on the pitch.

Neveleff is expected to keep his team largely the same, with Mariano Diaz leading the line for the hosts, as he has already scored and provided an assist in both Nations League matches.

Alexandre Pierre has been a reliable selection for Migne in the Haiti goal, and he is set to continue leading from the back.

Migne changed up his centre-back pairing last time out, bringing in Carl Sainte to partner Garven Metusala instead of Hannes Delcroix, but he might revert to the latter for this one.

Jean Ricner-Bellegarde came into the starting lineup for Costa Rica after playing off the bench in their first game, and he justified his selection with a goal.

Wilson Isidor blanked the last time out, but the coach will likely stick with him to lead the line.

Dominican Republic possible starting lineup:

Valdez; De Lucas, Pujol, Dollenmayer, Firpo; Federico, Rosario, Lopez, Morschel; Romero, Diaz

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Pierre; Arcus, Lacroix, Metusala, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean Jacques; Deedson, Picault, Providence; Isidor

We say: Dominican Republic 1-1 Haiti

These sides are quite closely matched heading into this clash, with both recording two wins apiece.

It will take something special to separate them on the day, but with the hosts unbeaten in their last 15 internationals at home, Haiti may just have to settle for a point.

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