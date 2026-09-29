Man City found guilty: Hull City owner demands major punishment for Premier League giants if 114 charges proven

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has compared Manchester City's alleged behaviour to "winning an Olympic medal through doping".

On Friday afternoon, a report emerged which claimed that Man City had been found guilty on 114 of 115 charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Man City will now go through the appeal process, with one of the club's hierarchy hinting that it could take years before a final outcome is reached.

That is something that many top figures in the Premier League, including club owners, do not want, with an asterisk remaining over Man City's Premier League titles win in the past and any top-flight trophy they may lift in the future.

Although there has been minimal reaction from Premier League owners, Ilicali has voiced his opinion on the subject.

Hull City owner demands big Man City punishment

As quoted by Futbol Arena, Ilicali said: "If Manchester City did what is alleged, I think it is no different from winning an Olympic medal through doping.

"At the end of the day, this is financial doping. They brought in the best players with massive sums of money by breaking the rules."

© Imago / News Images

He added: "If you impose only a minor penalty, then everyone will do it.

"For the sake of football’s future – and a clean future – such actions, if they have indeed occurred, must be punished; people should not be allowed to get away with doing such things."

Will more Premier League owners follow Hull City chief's approach?

With the news breaking during an international break, there has been relatively little comment from key figures at Premier League clubs.

However, the assumption is that could change in due course, particularly once the Premier League resumes on October 10.

Premier League managers are likely to be quizzed on the matter during their returning press conferences.

Until a final verdict is delivered, questions will naturally be asked, and the issue will linger during Man City's Premier League games.