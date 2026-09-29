Arsenal injury news: Gunners learn Martin Odegaard update as midfielder misses Norway training

Martin Odegaard is an injury doubt for Norway's UEFA Nations League match against Wales due to an ankle injury.

The Arsenal captain suffered the issue on Sunday night against Portugal, when he was kicked from behind by Bernardo Silva in the final minutes of the 2-1 defeat.

Odegaard furiously confronted Silva, and the Arsenal star was equally firm after the match, saying the challenge was unnecessary.

The attacking midfielder was seen limping out of the stadium, and Odegaard admitted he was unsure whether he would be fit to face Wales on Thursday night.

Odegaard injury: Solbakken confirms Arsenal contact

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Norway are continuing to assess Odegaard, and manager Stale Solbakken confirmed that regular updates are being sent back to Arsenal.

"The medical sector reports what has happened, and now it is the case that every metre you run here, and all training and everything you have done, is sent to the club," Solbakken said via The Standard.

"The medical contact is almost continuous. It’s standard procedure. I don’t interfere with that. There are four or five people for that, so they have to manage that.”

Norway have two more matches during this international break. They travel to face Wales on Thursday night, before taking on Portugal in Porto on Sunday.

Will Odegaard feature against Wales?

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What role Odegaard can play in those fixtures remains to be seen.

Norway trained on Tuesday morning, but Odegaard did not take part in that session.

The captain's ankle is said to still be too painful for him to return to training, leaving him in doubt for the Wales clash.

"Martin was in the breakfast room, he was happy and he had less pain in his ankle than yesterday," said assistant manager Brede Hangeland.

"It's a long time until the next game, it's a full two and a half days. A lot can happen in that time. Martin will be allowed to do what he wants in training today with regard to his ankle, and I'm glad it's much better than yesterday."

Arsenal have had Kai Havertz return to the club early with a hamstring injury picked up in Germany's first match, while Ezri Konsa missed England training on Monday with a minor issue.

With Odegaard now possibly joining the list, Mikel Arteta may be scratching his head as to how to navigate the period after the international break with a few of his first-team players unavailable.