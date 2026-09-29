Preview: Israel vs Kosovo - prediction, team news, lineups

Both beaten last time out, Israel and Kosovo will have a quick chance to bounce back on Thursday, when they meet in the UEFA Nations League.

After losing to the Republic of Ireland and Austria respectively, the pair will continue their League B Group 3 campaigns with a clash in neutral Hungary.

Match preview

Playing the second of four quickfire fixtures during this international period, Israel were well beaten by a fired-up Ireland side on Sunday evening.

Despite being 'hosts' in neutral Debrecen, the Sky Blue and Whites found themselves three goals behind within 25 minutes, and they failed to recover from that sluggish start.

Ran Ben Shimon's side had returned to League B level three days previously - losing 3-1 to Austria in Linz - following relegation from Europe's top tier.

Israel also missed out on yet another major tournament earlier this year, when they trailed home behind Norway and Italy in World Cup qualifying.

So, it has been a troubled period for Ben Shimon's strugglers, who have lost five of their last six competitive games and sit 76th in FIFA's latest world rankings.

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Just two places below, Kosovo are on the rise, having come within 90 minutes of qualifying for their first World Cup, not long after clinching Nations League promotion.

The Balkan state finished second in their League C group, before winning both legs of a playoff against Iceland and gaining entry to Europe's second tier.

Kosovo then proved their worth again by beating Ireland with a late winner on matchday one of the current campaign, as captain and top scorer Vedat Muriqi finally made the breakthrough.

However, after celebrating their 14th win in 20 matches, Franco Foda's team were beaten last weekend, when top seeds Austria secured a 3-1 victory in Vienna.

One of UEFA's newest nations, Kosovo will now meet Israel for just the third time, having taken four points from two games in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Israel Nations League form:

Kosovo Nations League form:

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Team News

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After Dor Turgeman deputised at the weekend, Israel could recall Sayed Abu Farchi as their starting striker, after he served a one-match ban against Ireland.

Tai Baribo is also a contender, while Oscar Gloukh and captain Dor Peretz are set to provide support from behind.

Both managers may rotate for their third game in a week, though Kosovo boss Foda rarely strays from his small core of key players.

Muriqi is the visitors' star striker, with 19 Nations League goal involvements to date - only Erling Haaland has managed more.

The Fenerbahce forward has been wearing the armband for this camp, as Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani recently retired from international football due to a dispute with the federation.

Albian Hajdari remains an injury doubt, while goalkeeper Arijanet Muric was withdrawn from Sunday's loss in Austria; Amir Saipi would stand in for the latter if required.

Israel possible starting lineup:

Da. Peretz; Dasa, Nachimas, Shlomo, Revivo; Khalaily, E. Peretz, Do. Peretz, Solomon; Gloukh; Abu Farchi

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Dellova, I. Krasniqi, Raci; Vojvoda, Hoxha, Avdullahu, Gallapeni; Zhegrova, E. Krasniqi; Muriqi

We say: Israel 1-2 Kosovo

Despite suffering a rare setback on Sunday, Kosovo are in fine form, and their potent attack can easily breach Israel's dodgy defence.

The visitors should stay in the hunt for promotion to League A with victory in Debrecen, before hosting top dogs Austria this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.