Why Real Madrid could hold the advantage in 'battle' for Bournemouth star Alex Scott

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up a move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott during the January transfer window.

Scott, 23, had a standout 2025-26 campaign at Bournemouth, and it was a surprise that he did not move for big money during the recent transfer market.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all believed to have considered making a move for the midfielder over the summer, but Bournemouth were able to keep hold of him.

Scott has also been in strong form at the start of this season, scoring once and registering two assists in six appearances for the Cherries.

The Englishman has a contract at Bournemouth until June 2028, but the Cherries are keen to sign him to a new deal amid the transfer speculation.

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Real Madrid transfer news: Scott on Spanish club's 'radar' for January

According to Spanish journalist Miguel Serrano, Real Madrid have emerged as genuine contenders to sign Scott, potentially during the January transfer window.

Los Blancos have recently had transfer dealings with Bournemouth, signing Dean Huijsen in 2025, and it is understood that Scott's name was mentioned at the time.

During the Huijsen transfer, Real Madrid allegedly asked Bournemouth to keep them informed if a decision was made to sell Scott.

As a result, Jose Mourinho's side are potentially in the driving seat.

Bournemouth allegedly have no desire to sell Scott in January, and it would be a surprise to see a deal of that size occur during the winter market; the asking price for the midfielder is believed to be in excess of £80m and potentially close to £90m.

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Why is Bournemouth midfielder Scott so highly-rated?

Scott's age, technical profile and energy have made him one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the Premier League, and it would be a shock if a major move did not occur in the near future.

The former England Under-21s international has a record of seven goals and seven assists in 95 matches for Bournemouth, including five goals and three assists in 85 Premier League games.

Real Madrid allegedly view Scott as the perfect midfielder to boost their squad, and the ex-Bristol City youngster could be at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of 2027.