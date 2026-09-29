Sunderland injury news: Black Cats suffer third major fitness problem in cursed international break

Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has picked up a knock whilst on international duty for Congo DR.

Making the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup before being knocked out by Harry Kane and England, the CAF nation are attempting to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Sunderland have endured a wretched international break so far, started by in-form striker Brian Brobbey picking up a hamstring problem whilst on UEFA Nations League duty for the Netherlands.

The imposing target man has impressed in the Premier League this season, netting a sensational hat-trick in his side's 5-3 defeat by Manchester City at the Etihad prior to the three-week pause.

As a result, English giants Manchester United are supposedly eyeing up a move for Brobbey ahead of the January transfer window, with head coach Michael Carrick looking to reinforce his attack.

? Les Léopards après le match ♥️??.



Noah Sadiki boitille, il semble avoir été touché. pic.twitter.com/CUEgKKo69c — Fiston kafupi (@Fiston_Kafupi) September 28, 2026

Sunderland suffer Sadiki injury blow

Starting his second match of the international window on Monday, Sunderland star Sadiki played 75 minutes in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zimbabwe before being substituted off.

It was clear that the 21-year-old was forced off because of a slight knock, with the midfielder seen to be limping after the conclusion of the fixture, which Sebastien Desabre's men won 2-1.

According to Sunderland journalist James Copley, Sadiki's injury problem is not understood to be serious, however, the Stadium of Light faithful will be hoping for another positive update on the player in the near future.

The Congo international becomes the third Black Cats player to pick up a fitness worry in the September/October window after Man Utd-linked Brobbey and Northern Ireland centre-back Dan Ballard.

The 27-year-old defender sustained a hamstring injury in the closing stages of his nation's 1-0 away win at Georgia in the Nations League, ruling him out of the remainder of the Green and White Army's matches.

© Iconsport / MI News & Sport / Alamy

Sunderland's spinal injury

The conclusion of the international break cannot come soon enough for Sunderland, who have witnessed a number of their star players sustain injuries whilst fighting for other causes this month.

Brobbey, Ballard and Sadiki all started the Black Cats' most recent Premier League fixture at the Etihad, where a hat-trick from the former could not prevent a third top-flight loss of 2026-27.

If all three are unavailable for the hosting of Brighton & Hove Albion on October 10, Sunderland will have suffered a severe spinal injury, losing men in central striking, midfield and defensive roles.